Rahul Gandhi himself violated security protocol 113 times in two years: CRPF to Congress

A day after the Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging significant security breaches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Delhi leg, the CRPF has told the party that full security arrangements were made for Rahul Gandhi, but the Congress leader himself violated protocols 113 times in the past two years, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Central Reserve Police Force wrote to Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal after he, in the letter to Shah on Wednesday, accused Delhi Police of failing to maintain a perimeter around Gandhi, who is leading the foot march.

“In its letter, the CRPF has informed the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) that the security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee, the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF after coordinating with the state police and other security agencies concerned. Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders including the state government. The advance security liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit,” a source said.

Explaining details of the Yatra’s Delhi leg for December 24, the CRPF wrote that the ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on December 22, all security guidelines had been strictly followed, and that Delhi Police had informed it that sufficient personnel had been deployed.

“Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines. However, it has been observed on several occasions that violations were made by Rahul Gandhi. This fact has been communicated to him from time to time. Since 2020, 113 violations have been observed and duly communicated. During the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee (Gandhi) violated security guidelines,” a source said.

On Saturday, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora called all the special commissioners of police (law and order of southern and northern zone), special commissioner (security), two joint commissioners of police and their four deputy commissioners of police along with a team of the special branch to appreciate them for successfully managing law and order during the Yatra.

“The meeting was held in the office of the DCP (New Delhi district). It lasted for around 45 minutes and the DCP (New Delhi district), among other officers, was appreciated. He was appreciated because he convinced the Congress leaders not to come to C-hexagon (India Gate). Other officers were also appreciated by the police chief,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, all the officers were asked to send to the police chief’s office reports in which they were asked to recall, after sitting 20 minutes peacefully, what they had observed during the Yatra.

“They were asked specifically to write on the basis of their observation, especially about the violations made by Rahul Gandhi, his office, his workers and other party leaders. They were asked to mention the violations in which they felt his security had got compromised. His office also gave examples of violations, like calling a child near him or meeting some unknown people after going forward. All the officers were asked to discuss with their subordinates and videography teams and send their observation reports to the office of the special commissioner of police (security),” an officer said, adding that all the officers were also asked to detail the security arrangements they had made.

A senior police officer said, “There were no lapses or issues in our arrangements. There was overcrowding, yet we managed it during the entire Delhi Yatra. The security of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi was under the CRPF. We don’t look into it. The arrangements made for security and traffic were pre-planned and executed perfectly.”

Advertisement

Delhi Police spokesperson Kumar Gyanesh refused to comment on the alleged security lapses.