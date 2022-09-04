Rahul Gandhi turns poster boy: Congress rally against inflation in pictures

Congress workers gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as the party called for a protest against inflation and unemployment. Several leaders graced the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally, but Rahul Gandhi remained the centre of attraction as posters, hoardings, t-shirts and caps featuring him flooded the venue.

As Rahul arrived at the venue, supporters cheered him on, shouting ‘zindabad‘ slogans. Workers also carried a banner stating “We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President”. The party has decided to hold an election for the post of president on October 17.

Here are a few glimpses from the Congress’ rally in Delhi:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Congress leaders at Ramlila Maidan (Express) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Congress leaders at Ramlila Maidan (Express)

Supporters take pictures with a cut-out of Rahul Gandhi at the protest site. (Express) Supporters take pictures with a cut-out of Rahul Gandhi at the protest site. (Express)

Ahead of the rally, the Delhi Police stated that Congress workers protesting at sites other than the Ramlila Maidan were picked up in buses and dropped at the designated venue. The police had also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday in view of the rally.

Workers carry a banner in support of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. (Express) Workers carry a banner in support of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. (Express)

Rahul Gandhi appeared to be the poster boy at the rally with his face displayed across hoardings. (Express) Rahul Gandhi appeared to be the poster boy at the rally with his face displayed across hoardings. (Express)

Addressing the rally, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the BJP to change its slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai” to “Modi hai to mehangai hai.” He said Rahul Gandhi wants to dethrone the “mehangai ravan” from power.

Two supporters wear t-shirts carrying Rahul Gandhi’s image. (Express) Two supporters wear t-shirts carrying Rahul Gandhi’s image. (Express)

A supporter wearing a cap with Rahul Gandhi and A supporter wearing a cap with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ’s images (Express)

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the ruling party stating, “BJP and RSS divide the country. They develop fear and divide people.”

Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Ramlila Maidan. (Congress/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Ramlila Maidan. (Congress/Twitter)

Several supporters arrived at the Ramlila Maidan donning white. (Express) Several supporters arrived at the Ramlila Maidan donning white. (Express)

Rahul also stated, “(PM) Narendra Modi and the BJP are weakening the country. Congress party unites the country. We erase hatred and when hatred is erased the country moves faster.”