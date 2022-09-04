Rahul Gandhi turns poster boy: Congress rally against inflation in pictures

Congress workers gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as the party called for a protest against inflation and unemployment. Several leaders graced the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally, but Rahul Gandhi remained the centre of attraction as posters, hoardings, t-shirts and caps featuring him flooded the venue.
As Rahul arrived at the venue, supporters cheered him on, shouting ‘zindabad‘ slogans. Workers also carried a banner stating “We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President”. The party has decided to hold an election for the post of president on October 17.
Ahead of the rally, the Delhi Police stated that Congress workers protesting at sites other than the Ramlila Maidan were picked up in buses and dropped at the designated venue. The police had also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday in view of the rally.
Addressing the rally, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the BJP to change its slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai” to “Modi hai to mehangai hai.” He said Rahul Gandhi wants to dethrone the “mehangai ravan” from power.
At the rally, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the ruling party stating, “BJP and RSS divide the country. They develop fear and divide people.”
Rahul also stated, “(PM) Narendra Modi and the BJP are weakening the country. Congress party unites the country. We erase hatred and when hatred is erased the country moves faster.”