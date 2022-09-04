scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Rahul Gandhi turns poster boy: Congress rally against inflation in pictures

At Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi, party workers carried a banner stating "We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President".

Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol'. (Twitter/Congress)

Congress workers gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as the party called for a protest against inflation and unemployment. Several leaders graced the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally, but Rahul Gandhi remained the centre of attraction as posters, hoardings, t-shirts and caps featuring him flooded the venue.

As Rahul arrived at the venue, supporters cheered him on, shouting ‘zindabad‘ slogans. Workers also carried a banner stating “We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President”. The party has decided to hold an election for the post of president on October 17.

Here are a few glimpses from the Congress’ rally in Delhi:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Congress leaders at Ramlila Maidan (Express) Supporters take pictures with a cut-out of Rahul Gandhi at the protest site. (Express)

Ahead of the rally, the Delhi Police stated that Congress workers protesting at sites other than the Ramlila Maidan were picked up in buses and dropped at the designated venue. The police had also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday in view of the rally.

Workers carry a banner in support of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. (Express) Rahul Gandhi appeared to be the poster boy at the rally with his face displayed across hoardings. (Express)

Addressing the rally, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the BJP to change its slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai” to “Modi hai to mehangai hai.” He said Rahul Gandhi wants to dethrone the “mehangai ravan” from power.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...
Two supporters wear t-shirts carrying Rahul Gandhi’s image. (Express) A supporter wearing a cap with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s images (Express)

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the ruling party stating, “BJP and RSS divide the country. They develop fear and divide people.”

Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Ramlila Maidan. (Congress/Twitter) Several supporters arrived at the Ramlila Maidan donning white. (Express)

Rahul also stated, “(PM) Narendra Modi and the BJP are weakening the country. Congress party unites the country. We erase hatred and when hatred is erased the country moves faster.”

Hoardings featured Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi along with local leaders. (Express)

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:03:48 pm
Next Story

NMC guidelines on reducing fee for 50% medical seats in private colleges not applicable to Kerala, says HC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement