Rahul Yatra Day 46: Congress marchers enter Telangana, halt for Diwali break

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked into Telangana on Sunday morning at Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar district after winding up the Karnataka leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders organised a grand welcome for Gandhi at Gudeballur, where Gandhi halted for breakfast. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC chairperson M Bhati Vikramarka, former minister Shabbir Ali, and a host of Congress leaders and Youth Congress workers received Gandhi at the village. After entering Gudeballur, the padayatra halted for a break on the occasion of Diwali. It will resume from there on the morning of October 27.

In Telangana, Gandhi will cover almost 370 km in 13 days. His padayatra will traverse through 19 Assembly segments and seven Parliamentary constituencies, including Hyderabad. Hyderabad will be the second capital city after Tiruvanthapuram Gandhi will visit during the padayatra. The parliamentary constituencies the former Congress president will visit include Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, and Zaheerabad. The Assembly segments in and around Hyderabad through which Gandhi will pass include Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Nampally, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Shadnagar, Jedcherla, Patancheru, and Serilingampally, apart from Makthal, Mahabunagar, Devarakadra, Narayanpet, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Andole, and Jukkal.

The high-stakes by-election in Munugode in Nalgonda district will be held on November 3 while Rahul Gandhi is in the state and TPCC leaders are hoping that his presence will have a positive impact on their chances in the election.

The TPCC has formed 14 panels to coordinate and oversee arrangements for the padayatra, with N Uttam Kumar Reddy acting as the coordinator for the Bharat Jodo Yatra for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The yatra will cross over to Nanded in Maharashtra on November 7.

“We are arranging several meetings of intellectuals, civil society groups, farmers, and others with Rahul Gandhi during the padayatra,’’ Reddy said. Rahul Gandhi will also hold a meeting in Hyderabad, where he will arrive on November 1 or 2. TPCC leaders expressed hope that Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi may also participate in the meeting in Hyderabad. Former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said Rahul Gandhi would highlight the failures of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR. He said TRS did not fulfil any major electoral promise and turned a surplus Telangana into a debt-ridden state with over Rs 5 lakh crore of bad loans, something Gandhi will talk about.