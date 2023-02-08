Politics | ‘Rahul Gandhi gives them nightmares,’ says Congress after LS expunges remarks on Modi, Adani

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to expunge 18 remarks that party leader Rahul Gandhi made in the House on Tuesday during his speech that raised questions about links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that with the move “democracy was cremated”.

With the expunging of @RahulGandhi‘s remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 8, 2023

The party’s Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Jahanzaib Sirwal said, “Today Country’s Temple of Democracy is setting example to choke voice of dissent & to prevent people from expressing their views and disapproval against this authoritarian regime, PM’s speech & attack on Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji clearly shows that we are living in an autocratic democracy.”

Saying that the Lok Sabha speaker expunged the comments at 12:30 am, Congress member Salman Anees Soz said, “They are having sleepless nights! On a more serious note, this is an unacceptable, anti-democratic step. The Modi-Adani affair is in the public domain. What evidence do you need?”

When the PM speak in Parliament today, he will do his best to attack @RahulGandhi‘s credibility. Reason is simple: RG landed some serious punches and that is why the Govt & RSS-BJP ecosytem are in a tizzy. Here’s an example of what RG was talking about. Adani & 6 airports… — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) February 8, 2023

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary from Maharashtra Ashish Dua said: “When they don’t turn the mikes off, they expunge… The revelations on #Cronyism by @RahulGandhi gives them nightmares.”

Gandhi made the remarks while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha. From displaying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, who is facing accusations of stock manipulation, together to listing business deals, Gandhi accused Modi and his government of pulling strings in Adani’s favour.

The Congress leader’s remarks drew a sharp response from Treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of making “baseless, shameless and reckless” allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in “big scams” that “tarnished” the image of the country. Union minister Pralhad Joshi raised the topic in the House, saying, “The Congress leader made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him,” he told Birla. The minister said a privilege motion would be moved against Gandhi for his comments.

— With PTI inputs