Rahul Yatra: Among invitees, TMC says ‘Good to see Congress fighting, happy if march helps it’

Amidst the parties sent an invitation by the Congress to join Rahul Gandhi as his Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Srinagar on January 30, the Trinamool Congress is showing signs of mellowing towards the grand old party.

While the party is yet to announce whether it would join the Yatra, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh recently said, “We have always been in favour of the Congress coming out on the streets and fighting the BJP. If this Yatra helps the Congress, we will be happy.”

Another TMC leader, Samir Chakraborty, said, “It is a reality in India that the Congress is the only challenger to the BJP in at least 170 seats of the Lok Sabha. And the BJP has become powerful because the Congress failed to give it a close fight in those seats.”

However, Chakraborty added, “Rahul Gandhi should have organised a ‘Congress Jodo’ yatra before this Bharat Jodo. The Congress seriously needs that.”

Their statements followed open endorsement of the Rahul Yatra by two of the TMC’s actors-turned-leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Chiranjit Chakraborty. Sinha, the TMC MP from Asansol, praised the Bharat Jodo Yatra as “revolutionary” and said: “There has never been such a journey in the country before. Rahul’s personality will inspire the youth of the country.”

A day later, Chiranjit Chakraborty, the TMC’s Barasat MLA, said the Yatra was “a very good initiative”. “Vinobha Bhave walked. Rahul Gandhi is also walking. Everyone is trying to unite India. What’s wrong?” he said.

Asked about their remarks, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “The party leadership has told Shatrughan Sinha that whatever he said on the Bharat Jodo Yatra is exclusively his personal view and this is not our party’s stand.”

Welcoming the statements of the two TMC leaders, Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury urged TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clarify her stand on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “We are happy that Shatrughanji and Charanjit cleared their stand, but we need a statement from Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

The TMC’s conciliatory tone towards the Congress is in sharp contrast to its attacks on the party since the 2021 Assembly elections, when the Congress and Left had fought together and got zero seats.

While hailing Mamata as “the most accepted Opposition face”, TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla had said after the election results that “the Congress was in deep freezer”. “The TMC has been saying that the Congress has failed, the UPA has ended. We need an Opposition coalition… The Congress is the biggest Opposition party, but it is sealed in the deep freezer. Their leadership is closeted inside a room and is only seen on Twitter… The country needs a coalition of Opposition forces. Opposition party leaders gave that responsibility to TMC leader (Mamata)… All Opposition forces are now looking to her,” it said.

Again, during the vice-presidential elections, the TMC had sought to underline that it would not play second fiddle to the Congress, by refusing to rally behind Margaret Alva for the post, saying the Congress had picked her “unilaterally”. This was after the Opposition had jointly backed Yashwant Sinha, a TMC pick, as their President candidate.

The TMC’s change of tune follows the party’s unending tryst with crises, particularly the cases dogging its ministers as well as images of crores of rupees tumbling out of premises linked to them. A top TMC leader said: “Given the series of graft charges we are facing and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, we are not in a position to straightaway challenge the leadership of the Congress.”