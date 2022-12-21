Taking cue from Rahul, Rajasthan Congress chief says: ‘Mandatory for workers to walk 15 km every month’

As the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Tuesday, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said it would be “mandatory” for “every minister, legislator, and worker” of the party to “walk 15 kilometres once a month” going forward. Congress’s general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh — who was also at the press conference along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot — hit out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over Chinese transgressions in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

While addressing the media, Dotasra said, “The government and organisation will work together. We will decide on January 26 or January 27 to start the 15-kilometre walk once a month. It will be mandatory for every minister, legislator, worker, and people of the organisation.”

At a rally in Alwar on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggested that mini yatras be held in Rajasthan. “There are 30 ministers, 33 districts… Give a district to every minister and make them walk for 15 kilometres among the people.”

Dotasra said, “’If someone wants to work in the organisation, someone wants to become an MLA, someone wants to be a minister, then all of them will have to walk 15 kilometres once a month among the people in the villages. We will ensure that.”

Meanwhile, speaking of the transgressions along the India-China border, Jairam Ramesh said, “We agree with the External Affairs Minister who said that our jawans should be ‘respected, honoured and appreciated’ as they stand strong against our adversaries. Was it this respect that led PM Modi to say ‘no one has entered our border, and no one is in our borders’ after 20 of our soldiers gave up their lives defending our borders on 19 June, 2020?”

“Has the status quo not been altered by Chinese troops 18 km deep in Depsang for the last two years? Is it not altered by the fact that our troops are unable to access 1,000 sq km of territory in eastern Ladakh that they earlier patrolled? Is it not altered by the fact that we have agreed to buffer zones that prevent our patrols from going to areas they could previously go to? When will the External Affairs Minister unequivocally declare that restoration of the pre-2020 status quo is our objective?” Ramesh said.

With the government facing Opposition heat over the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops, Jaishankar said on Monday that the Indian military would not let China change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) “unilaterally”. He added that the deployment of Indian troops has been scaled up to a level “we have never had”.

Said Ramesh, “The External Affairs Minister claims that relations with China are ‘not normal’. Then why have we never called the Chinese Ambassador and issued a démarche as we do with the Pakistan High Commissioner? Why is our trade dependence on China at a record high with imports at $95 billion in 2021-22 and the trade deficit at $74 billion? Why did our troops conduct military exercises with Chinese troops at Russia’s Vostok-22 exercise in September 2022?”

He went on to say, “The External Affairs minister said, ‘We are pressuring China.’ Why then do we have a purely reactive stance? Why did we withdraw from our advantageous position in the Kailash range without ensuring a full restoration of the pre-2020 status quo? Why have we not been more aggressive and made counter-intrusions to compel the Chinese to withdraw as we did in 1986 and 2013? When will we stop legitimising Chinese aggression by referring to ‘differences in perception’ rather than asserting our claim?”

The Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra — over 16 days and 485 km — ended in Alwar. Former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram and his wife and author joined Gandhi on the last day. The Yatra is slated to enter Haryana on Wednesday morning. It will reach Delhi on the night of December 24, following which there will be a nine-day break.