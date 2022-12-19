Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra: I’m opening ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ in a market of hate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday explained his motive for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that he was setting up a “shop for love in a market of hate”.

Addressing a rally in Alwar, Rajasthan, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Gandhi said the Yatra had been going on for 100 days and that sometimes, he passed by BJP offices.

As he waves at them, he said, BJP workers stand with crossed arms. “They want to wave to Rahul Gandhi, but it isn’t allowed,” he said, adding that as he continued to wave at them, “one-two” waved back and then he blew them kisses in return. “I don’t hate them. I fight against the ideology, but I like them, saare jeev ache lagte hain (I like all beings),” he said.

Gandhi said BJP workers sometimes gestured at him with their hands, “Kya kar rahe ho tum (what are you doing?)”

“Their leaders sometimes ask, why is Rahul Gandhi walking? So it was in my mind for sometime, and I was thinking ‘what am I doing?’ I am walking, meeting people and hugging people, but what am I doing? And then I found the answer: nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hun (setting up a shop for love in a market of hate),” Gandhi said.

“You hate me, abuse me, ye aapke dil ki baat hai (it is between you and your heart). Your market of hate and my shop of love,” he said.

He said that before him, the entire Congress, “which got India Independence”–with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chandra Shekhar Azad–”had set up a shop for love in a market of hate”.

“This is what we do, and this is my answer to everyone in the BJP: Come, you too should start opening shops for love in a market of hate. You will have to eventually do it, as our religion, our country is a country of love, not of hate,” he said.

Gehlot announced that considering the rising cost of living, the families below the poverty line (BPL) would be entitled to 12 domestic LPG cylinders a year at Rs 500 per cylinder. He said he would get the category of eligible people studied further before implementing the scheme on April 1, 2023.

Gehlot said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did natak (drama) in the name of Ujjwala Yojana” as the people are not benefiting from it since the price of a gas cylinder has increased from Rs 400 to up to Rs 1,040.

Gandhi also heaped praises on the Gehlot government. “Perhaps the best scheme for the poor is in Rajasthan,” he said, praising the government’s Chiranjeevi health scheme, opening of English-medium schools, urban employment scheme, sanitary napkin scheme and the old pension scheme.