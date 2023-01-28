Rahul Yatra Kashmir Day 2: Pays tributes to CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack, security up

Days after controversial remarks by Congress leader and fellow yatri Digvijaya Singh raising questions about the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead, Rahul Gandhi Saturday paid homage to the killed troops at the site of the incident.

Resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he had abandoned on Friday after an alleged security breach, Rahul made a brief halt at Lethpora to pay tributes to the men who were killed on February 14, 2019, in a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy.

Enthusiastic crowds again greeted the Congress leader as he set off from Charsoo, Awantipora, down the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, after an overnight stay at Khanbal in Anantnag. He was joined at Awantipora by former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, her mother, and her daughter Iltija. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the march.

Rahul, who began his Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and has all through the 3,000 km donned just a T-shirt, even after reaching the northern states and their colder climes, was seen in a sleeveless jacket and a woollen cap. The temperature in Awantipora was around 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

After Friday’s incident, and the press conference held by the Congress claiming police arrangements had “collapsed”, the security was beefed up Saturday for the Yatra. A large number of policemen and paramilitary forces were deployed along the route, while a tight security ring was thrown around Rahul. Senior police and paramilitary officers, including Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, personally monitored the security.

As the Yatra progressed, a large number of people kept joining it, while many more were lined up along the route. “For us, this is not just a yatra, it is a hope in these dark times,” said Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Halmolla village. “There is oppression all around, there is darkness and we hope Rahulji will help us come out of it.”

Many said they were disappointed at not being allowed to join the Yatra, with security forces trying to control the numbers. “They (police) came to us last night and told us not to venture out today,” claimed Ali Mohammad, of Barsoo village. “I want to tell this to Rahulji, how they are trying to sabotage his Yatra.

Mufti, who walked almost the entire distance on Saturday with Rahul, tweeted later: “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. Was a great experience to walk with him.”

Rahul covered 18 km on foot from Awantipora to Pampore, from where the Yatris took vehicles to Panthachowk on the outskirts of Srinagar. They will halt there for the night, and resume the march Sunday from Panthachowk to enter Srinagar city.

Former CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, who had joined the Yatra Friday, tweeted: “The talking heads are largely silent & the channels don’t really want to talk about it but you don’t have to be visually challenged to see the BharatJodoYatra has got a very good response from Kashmiris. Young & old, men & women, have been lining the road & marching for unity.”

He added: “The most glaring silence has been from those ‘Kashmir experts’ who waste no opportunity to paint Kashmiris as anti-national, communal, intolerant. The public participation flies in the face of this propaganda & that explains the total radio silence.”