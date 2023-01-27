Crowds throng Rahul Yatra as it enters Kashmir, abandoned due to ‘security breach’

Welcomed by thousands of people holding the Congress flag and shouting slogans of “Jodo, jodo Bharat jodo” and “Chhodo, chhodo nafrat chodo”, Rahul Gandhi could cover barely a kilometre of his Bharat Jodo Yatra after entering Kashmir Friday, before it was called off for the day, due to an alleged security breach.

The Congress accused the police of failing to ensure adequate security for Rahul and others, a charge denied by the officers. They claimed the party leaders had abandoned the Yatra without consulting the police.

The Yatra had crossed into Qazigund from Banihal, and was to walk 16 km to Anantnag. At Banihal, Rahul was joined by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, dressed similarly in a white T-shirt. But hardly had the yatris left the Banihal tunnel that links Jammu to Kashmir, that the two leaders and their aides were thronged and pushed around by a crowd.

Even the Congress seemed surprised by the numbers who had turned up, despite the chilly, wet weather and the 7 degrees Celsius temperature.

As the security ring around Rahul failed to control the people, more police and paramilitary personnel were deployed, but Rahul’s security was not comfortable with the security arrangement and advised him to stop the walk.

The leaders then got into vehicles to drive to Anantnag, while the rest of the yatris continued on foot.

At a hurriedly called press conference at Anantnag, Rahul said: “This morning we had quite a large crowd and we were looking forward to continuing the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But unfortunately, the police arrangements completely collapsed and personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd and hold the rope (to keep off people) were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking the Yatra and I had to cancel it.”

The Congress leader hoped that the same is not repeated the next three days that the Yatra is in Kashmir, before culminating at Srinagar on January 30. “It is very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending. I don’t know why it happened, but tomorrow and day after, it should not happen.”

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “We had to walk 16 km from Banihal to Anantnag, but could barely walk 4 km… Whatever happened today was unfortunate.” He added that talks were on between Rahul’s security team and administration for Saturday.

Only authorised persons as identified by organisers & frisked crowd was allowed inside towards the route of Yatra. Organisers & managers of BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point. (1/3) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 27, 2023

In a series of tweets, the J&K Police said they had taken all the necessary precautions to secure the Yatra. “Only authorised persons, as identified by organisers, & frisked crowd (were) allowed inside towards the route of Yatra. Organisers & managers of (Bharat Jodo Yatra) did not intimate about the large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point,” the police said, adding that they had deployed 15 companies of paramilitary forces and 10 companies of police, including quick response teams, as well as done route domination before the march entered the area.

The police added that it was “not consulted before any decision on discontinuation of the Yatra” by the organisers. “The rest of the Yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all,” the police said, adding that they were committed to providing “foolproof security”.

Earlier, as Rahul entered Kashmir, the Yatra, marking the biggest political activity in the Valley since the abrogation of J&K’s special status in August 2019, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd.

“We have come to welcome Rahulji. He is our only hope against the BJP’s communal politics,” said Abdul Hameed Wani, 49, a tailor from Wangund village. “There is hope that he will help us get back what has been snatched from us, if he comes to power.”

Among those gathered to welcome Rahul along the way from Qazigund were workers of the Peoples Democratic Party, holding the party’s flag.

More people might have joined the procession but for the police and paramilitary forces barricading the roads from Bijbehara, some 40 km from the tunnel, to stop vehicles from getting too close to the Yatra.

A disappointed Congress worker, waiting near Vessu village, said: “We have been waiting for this moment for days. And now that it is here, we are not being allowed to welcome Rahulji… The police say they have strict orders not to allow anyone ahead.”

The Congress pointed out that people from all walks of life and supporters of different parties had turned up for the Yatra. “I am not a supporter of any political party but I am here to vent my anger, my emotions,” a youth said. “There is oppression in the Valley and nobody is allowed to talk. That is why you can see many people like me here at the rally.”

The padyatra has stopped for the night at Khanabal in Anantnag and is to resume on Saturday from Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to Panthachowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city. PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is expected to join the march along with her party workers.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to attend the Yatra, along with a number of women workers.