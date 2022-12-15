For Rahul Yatra’s passage, Haryana Congress pulls out all stops, sweeps rifts under red carpet

The fallout of the factionalism within the Haryana Congress was seen in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state in June, when senior party leader Ajay Maken lost the election. The defeat in the Adampur bypoll in November dealt another blow to the Congress. But the party is now pulling out all the stops to put up a united front for Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Haryana leg.

In the Rajya Sabha election, former party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi went against Maken to vote for Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was backed by the ruling BJP-JJP combine. Bishnoi later quit the Congress to join the BJP. His son Bhavya Bishnoi contested from the Adampur seat which had fallen vacant and won it by a margin of 16,000 votes.

Vivek Bansal, the former AICC in-charge of Haryana, was recently removed from his post due to the Rajya Sabha elections fiasco. In a recent interview to The Indian Express, Bansal said he was made a “scapegoat”, adding that the Congress high command “must be firm against anti-party acts done by anyone including the high and mighty”.

The AICC leadership has appointed senior Gujarat Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Haryana in-charge, who has already begun holding meetings with party leaders to avoid any issues when the Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through the state.

A party functionary told The Indian Express that all senior state leaders including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary and Randeep Singh Surjewala have have been included in various committees. They have also been assigned specific duties to ensure that the Yatra could project the party’s “show of strength” in the state, the leader added.

Another senior party leader told The Indian Express: “The issues persist, but these will have to be deferred for the time being. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a prestigious event of the party high command. We will all need to present a united face. We all have been assigned specific tasks and duties and we shall ensure that this Yatra remains successful in Haryana. Whatever differences we have among ourselves shall be taken up at a later stage.”

Saying that all party leaders in the state will welcome Gandhi and join him, Hooda said: “The Yatra will be a grand success. Each and every Congress party worker is enthusiastic and upbeat to associate themselves with this nationwide Yatra.”

Advertisement

The Yatra will pass through Haryana in two phases, entering the state on December 21 to head towards Delhi. It will again pass through the state on January 6 or 7, before entering Punjab.

Between December 21 and 23, Gandhi and other Congress party workers will cover an 80-kilometre stretch. On the first day, the Yatra will enter Haryana from the Mudka border. Haryana Congress leaders are expected to welcome the Yatra and walk alongside Gandhi on the day.

The Yatra is subsequently scheduled to reach Firozepur Jhirka and then the Akera village for an overnight halt. The next day Gandhi is expected to go to the Ghasora village in Mewat, which has a historical significance. Mahatma Gandhi came to the village at the time of the Partition and had urged the Muslim community there not to go to Pakistan.

Advertisement

During the second phase, the Yatra is expected to enter Haryana’s Panipat district, where a public rally is likely to be held. After that, it will move ahead to Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala.