Behind Rahul Gandhi’s post backing CJP, a big swing in Congress stance

His remarks came after the arrest of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders.

Condemning the arrest of three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders for trying to enter the Jantar Mantar protest site, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said on Wednesday that waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is “not a crime”.

“Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” Gandhi said in a post on X.