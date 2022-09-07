scorecardresearch
March point, Rahul Gandhi vs Arvind Kejriwal?

Today, as the Congress leader sets off on his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, the AAP convenor will begin his 'Make India No. 1' campaign. Coincidence? BJP says gimmick

The timing of Kejriwal's campaign, which he said would also traverse states, coinciding with the Congress’s long-planned march, has raised eyebrows. (Images: PTI)

ON WEDNESDAY, the same day as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sets out on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will be at his birthplace in Hisar, Haryana, to launch a ‘Make India Number 1’ campaign.

The timing of Kejriwal’s campaign, which he said would also traverse states, coinciding with the Congress’s long-planned march, has raised eyebrows, but AAP leaders said this was always on the cards.

“In August, the CM launched the Make India Number 1 campaign. The plan was to go on a multi-state tour, he just announced his visit on Tuesday. The timing is coincidental,” said a party leader.

Also in Pulse |‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the ‘affable CM’

Sources said Kejriwal may address another rally in Haryana on Thursday. The rest of the plan has not been made public yet.

Announcing his campaign plans Tuesday, Kejriwal said: “We launched a campaign a few days ago called Make India No. 1. It is the dream of 130 crore Indians that India becomes the best country in the world. They are asking a question that we became Independent 75 years ago and yet India is lagging behind. A lot of countries overtook us. Today, when India is labelled as a poor and a backward country, it pains our hearts. 130 crore Indians want to see India becoming a developed country. India should be a rich and prosperous country. India should be the most powerful country in the world.”

In August, Kejriwal had announced a number – 9510001000 — during an event at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi for people to call and become part of the ‘Make India Number 1’ movement.

The focus of Kejriwal’s campaign is set to be education and improvement in government school standards, the showpiece project of the AAP government in Delhi.

Don't miss |Rahul Gandhi gets set for Bharat Yatra; Priyanka, civil society say lend a hand

Over the past month, the BJP has attacked the Delhi government on claims of improving government school standards in the Capital, both in terms of infrastructure as well as learning levels. There has been an open spat between the Kejriwal and BJP governments in Gujarat and Assam over the issue, even as the face of AAP’s Delhi schools campaign, Manish Sisodia, is facing daily BJP attacks apart from several inquiries.

Kejriwal’s campaign announcement incidentally came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that 14,500 schools would be developed and upgraded across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

The Delhi CM targeted this promise soon after the PM’s speech. “Quality and free education for each Indian child (should) have received our full attention in 1947 itself. We have lost 75 yrs. Now, rather than do it in instalments, we shud take all state governments along and invest to modernise ALL govt schools across India. We should attempt to complete it in 5 years,” he had tweeted.

On Tuesday, while announcing the ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign, he again referred to this, saying: “The Prime Minister has announced the ‘modernisation’ of 14,500 government schools; I fail to understand how such a small measure will be of any help in a country with 10.50 lac government schools. If we modernise 14,500 schools every year, it will take 7-80 years to fix 10.50 lac schools. I appeal to the Prime Minister — please make a cohesive plan with all state governments over education; if we have to progress we need to transform all the 10.50 lac government schools within the next 5 years.”

Senior AAP leaders insisted that the clash between Rahul’s yatra and Kejriwal’s campaign was not of much consequence. “The Congress is shrinking each day. With their MLAs up for sale in each state, they have lost relevance. Their yatra is of no consequence as people see AAP as the only viable opposition in states where the BJP and Congress were the dominant parties,” a senior party leader said.

Kejriwal has been meeting leaders of other states in recent days. He was in Chennai on Monday to inaugurate model schools with Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited Kejriwal at his home on Tuesday.

AAP though continues to insist that Opposition unity is not its main agenda, even if other parties might be courting it for that purpose. “These noises are made before elections and some leaders make a show of coming together, but Opposition unity is mostly a farce. At present, it does not seem like a viable option (to the BJP),” the AAP leader quoted above said.

BJP leaders dismissed Kejriwal’s campaign, calling it an attempt to duck questions over the scrapped excise policy, on which Sisodia among others is facing a probe.

“Kejriwal is trying to run away from questions posed by us. We have asked pointed questions about benefits given to retailers and wholesalers, blacklisted companies and the losses suffered by the exchequer, but no answer has been forthcoming. This yatra is a gimmick, which will not work,” a Delhi BJP leader said.

The Congress, which has been the most hurt by AAP’s rise, also claimed it was not affected by Kejriwal setting off on a campaign as Rahul begins his most ambitions political initiative so far. “We declared earlier when we would begin our national campaign. This just means that they (AAP) are following us. It’s not something to think about too much. Our fight is with the BJP, it will remain with the BJP,” Congress MP and AICC in-charge for Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil said.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:15:45 am
