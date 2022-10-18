Raghuvir Singh Bali: AICC secretary crucial to Congress’s Himachal election plans

The son of former Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raghuvir Singh Bali is a senior figure in the state Congress unit and a likely candidate from the Nagrota Assembly constituency. He is a vital part of the party’s Rozgar Sangarsh Yatra (March for Jobs), which is being organised in the hill state in parallel with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, and is crucial to the party’s plans for the November 12 Assembly elections.

Raghuvir Singh began his political career with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of the Congress, between 1996 and 1998 in Kangra. He was also a part of the NSUI in Bengaluru when he was in the Karnataka capital to pursue a hotel management degree.

Bali was nominated as the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress in 2004 and remained in office till 2009. He was later elevated to the position of the outfit’s vice president. Bali was also the training programme in-charge and open membership in-charge of the state Youth Congress. In this period, Bali organised meetings and programs at all 17 Assembly segments in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, starting from the booth level, and led protests against the BJP that was in power at the time. In previous elections, Bali has been also part of the party’s parliamentary election committee and publicity committees.

In February 2020, Bali was appointed AICC secretary and appointed co-in-charge of West Bengal. He was also made observer of Pathankot district for the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year. Last month, Bali led the Rozgar Sangarsh Yatra and its second edition was organised last week.

RS Bali has been focussing on unemployment in the hill state and has spoken at length about how the BJP-led government allegedly failed the service sector. With youth-centric issues in mind, Bali has the legacy of his father, who was a four-time MLA, to uphold and establish a support base for the future.