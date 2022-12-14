Raghuram Rajan at Bharat Jodo, BJP hits out: ‘Fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh’

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. While the Congress celebrated the support of a “fearless economist” who has often criticised the government’s policies, the BJP lashed out at Rajan.

Taking a dig at the former RBI governor, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted, “He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh.” Malviya said Rajan’s presence at the Yatra did not come as a surprise. “His commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 14, 2022

The IT head for BJP’s Delhi unit, Punit Agarwal, shared news clippings of Rajan’s statements criticising the Indian economy or the Centre’s schemes. Agarwal captioned the image, “Yeah, now it all makes sense Mr Raghuram Rajan.”

Sharing an image with Rajan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We walk for unity and to secure India’s future.”

Freedom is the essence of Democracy & Harmony is the foundation of a prosperous Economy. We walk for unity and to secure India’s future. pic.twitter.com/bsiXLU2ZMf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 14, 2022

Supriya Shrinate, the Congress’s social media head, hailed Rajan as a “fine economist, a man of high integrity, a man whose heart beats for an inclusive India and above all one of the most fearless people I know”.

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV also welcomed Rajan, praising him for fearlessly speaking “against the government and its faulty policies, from the economy to banking reforms.”

Rajan was the governor of RBI from September 2013 to 2016. Earlier, he served as the Economic Counselor and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from October 2003 to December 2006.

Advertisement

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently on its Rajasthan leg and will complete 100 days on Friday. The Yatra is scheduled to enter Haryana next on December 21.