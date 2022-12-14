scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Raghuram Rajan at Bharat Jodo, BJP hits out: ‘Fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh’

Congress welcomes the support of former RBI governor, says he has fearlessly spoken “against the (Modi) government and its faulty policies”.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. (Twitter @INCIndia)
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. While the Congress celebrated the support of a “fearless economist” who has often criticised the government’s policies, the BJP lashed out at Rajan.

Taking a dig at the former RBI governor, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted, “He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh.” Malviya said Rajan’s presence at the Yatra did not come as a surprise. “His commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic,” the spokesperson tweeted.

The IT head for BJP’s Delhi unit, Punit Agarwal, shared news clippings of Rajan’s statements criticising the Indian economy or the Centre’s schemes. Agarwal captioned the image, “Yeah, now it all makes sense Mr Raghuram Rajan.”

Sharing an image with Rajan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We walk for unity and to secure India’s future.”

Supriya Shrinate, the Congress’s social media head, hailed Rajan as a “fine economist, a man of high integrity, a man whose heart beats for an inclusive India and above all one of the most fearless people I know”.

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV also welcomed Rajan, praising him for fearlessly speaking “against the government and its faulty policies, from the economy to banking reforms.”

Rajan was the governor of RBI from September 2013 to 2016. Earlier, he served as the Economic Counselor and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from October 2003 to December 2006.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently on its Rajasthan leg and will complete 100 days on Friday. The Yatra is scheduled to enter Haryana next on December 21.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:56:59 pm
