Raghav Chadha could not have defected or split AAP — if his Bill had passed

If the first legislation he had proposed as Rajya Sabha’s youngest member four years ago had become law, Raghav Chadha would not have been able to exit the AAP, along with six other party members of the House, and “merge with” the BJP, an announcement he made two days ago, citing a two-thirds majority of AAP’s House strength of 10.

In fact, had his proposed Bill been enacted, Chadha would have needed the support of seven, not six, from his party to cross over. And the present team would have been barred from contesting elections for six years for splitting the party.

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Because the Constitution (Amendment) Bill that Chadha, then a trusted aide of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, brought to the House as a Private Member’s Bill on August 5, 2022 – this was three months after he entered Rajya Sabha – sought a stiffer anti-defection law, one that would require a three-fourths majority, not two-thirds, to engineer a legitimate split.

Citing “nefarious floor crossing by legislators in total disregard of the democratic wishes of the electorate who returned them”, Chadha’s proposed Bill sought to strengthen anti-defection norms through more stringent provisions for the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which pertains to disqualification of elected representatives on ground of defection.

The proposed legislation, according to its objectives, aimed to “strengthen our democracy and help our public representatives in becoming informed lawmakers rather than political party workers” by amending Articles 102 and 191 of the Constitution and increasing the threshold for inter-party mergers from 2/3rd to 3/4th of a party’s legislative strength through an amendment to the Tenth Schedule.

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It also proposed that if MPs or MLAs change their party after winning the election, they be banned from contesting elections for six years and, to “prevent ‘Resort Politics’”, such elected representatives must mandatorily appear before the Chair “within 7 days of withdrawing support to a government”, risking disqualification in case of non-compliance.

“…In Tenth Schedule to the Constitution…for sub-paragraph (2) of paragraph 4, the following shall be substituted:— (2) For the purposes of sub-paragraph (1) of this paragraph, the merger of the original political party of a member of a House shall be deemed to have taken place if, and only if, not less than three-fourth of the members of the legislature party concerned have agreed to such merger…” the Bill, listed against Chadha’s name as part of his Rajya Sabha record, stated.

Article 102 (2) of the Constitution states ‘A person shall be disqualified for being a member of either House of Parliament if he is so disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.’ According to 191 (2), ‘A person shall be disqualified for being a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a State if he is so disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.’

While the anti-defection law, the Bill stated, envisaged “the prevention of horse-trading” of legislators, the problem was still “notoriously prevalent”, and there was “rampant misuse of Tenth Schedule” and instances of it being bypassed “are a blot on our democracy”.

That Bill remains pending. Chadha’s office did not respond to a request from The Indian Express for a comment.