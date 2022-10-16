Not a quintessential insider, Stalin’s top minister breaks no-row order amid Madurai tussle

A week ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said following his re-election as DMK president that he wakes up every day afraid that he will find one of his party leaders embroiled in a new controversy.

Stalin had a legitimate ground to make the statement as leaders such as A Raja, S Senthil Kumar, K Ponmudy, and KKSSR Ramachandran have made comments and remarks that have drawn the party into controversies that seemed avoidable. Now, joining the list of DMK leaders who have stirred up a new row is state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, popularly known as PTR, whose outburst on Thursday revealed the faultlines in the party’s Madurai city leadership. PTR has emerged as one of the party’s significant voices on the national stage and is believed to be close to the CM.

On October 13, the finance minister organised a dinner in Madurai to celebrate Stalin’s re-election as party chief for a second straight term. But when several leaders did not turn up for the banquet, Thiagarajan lost his cool. What would have been a joyful occasion instead turned out to be a not-so-joyous moment as “many boycotted it and advised others not to come”, PTR said, taking a dig at the DMK’s Madurai city leadership, especially city district secretary G Thalapathy.

The finance minister went on to add, “Gratitude is an important virtue and I will not betray him (Stalin). I will not ask anyone not to meet others nor tell the cadres not to paste posters for others … I will remain grateful for being offered this position and I owe it to Thalaivar (the leader). I will not betray that gratitude.”

DMK insiders said PTR’s outburst was linked to a tussle in Madurai between his camp and another group led by Thalapathy and P Moorthy, who is the minister of commercial taxes.

“PTR had a candidate for district secretary post, who was controversial and arrested for land grabbing cases two years ago,” said a senior DMK leader who knows about the developments in the party in Madurai. “So, the party high command preferred Thalapathy, a senior leader and MLA who is known for his proximity to DMK minister Moorthy, for the post. Unlike the victory that the PTR camp had in the election of V Indrani Ponvasanth as Madurai mayor, this was a setback. The absence of Thalapathy in the dinner made it worse as it happened even though it was to celebrate Stalin’s re-election as party chief.”

Sources close to Moorthy claimed Ponvasanth doesn’t care about Moorthy even at public events and alleged that areas linked to those in PTR’s camp are given more funds than other areas in Madurai.

Thalapathy denied stopping other leaders from attending the dinner and added that talks were on to resolve any misunderstanding. He told The Indian Express, “PTR voiced his thoughts as usual. I was not invited, so I did not go. I will never ask anyone to boycott PTR events. Why should I do that when we have power? The party will suffer. We are meeting on Monday to talk and resolve all issues.”

‘Conscience-keeper of DMK’

Some in the Madurai unit believe PTR is “cleaning up” the organisation in Madurai even as they acknowledge his unconventional style and straight talk. “At the moment, PTR has no key party positions. But he stays strong because he has a direct line to Chennai, his distant relation to Sabareesan, Stalin’s son-in-law and a key figure in DMK affairs, and the fact that he is very good at what he does (finance),” said a senior functionary.

Another leader said the minister “shouldn’t have spoken the way he did.” He added, “PTR defied the appeal made by the party chief last week. PTR has the expertise and experience, but he should remember he is speaking to people, not at a closed-door corporate board meeting. His public statement and Saturday morning tweet were avoidable.”

The leader said Stalin’s family had assigned PTR to do a background check on Sabareesan before his marriage to the CM’s daughter Senthamarai. “He is that important … Everyone knows he is the key to change in the Madurai party but he should also alter a little in his public communication style.”

A DMK MP said many of PTR’s Cabinet colleagues do not like him as he is like an “old man at home who practices Thatcher-model austerity measures, one who makes many usual things unusual”. The parliamentarian added, “Surrounded by so many ‘yes’ men, PTR gives Stalin a break from that conventional comfort. PTR is one of the few conscience keepers of the DMK and he has key roles to play in a party that is bound to undergo reforms in the next one or two decades. It has to do a lot of overhauling, discard old and flawed pieces, bring in new leaders and assemble them… Leaders like PTR have a role to play in it.”

A DMK minister said that despite his advantages PTR was apathetic to certain political norms. “He is lucky to have Stalin as party chief. Otherwise, he would have faced the wrath by now. When it comes to party actions, Stalin is a mix of both Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai (party founder). Annadurai used to keep his emotions and judgments to himself even if a leader commits wrong. He wouldn’t openly reprimand his Thambis (what he called most of his party members). Anna’s manner saved Karunanidhi himself in his early years. MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were also known for punishing their colleagues over mistakes. Karunanidhi too is known for chastising or sidelining people. Annadurai, who built the party, had to be nice to everyone; Karunanidhi, who ran and benefited from it, had the luxury to punish. Stalin is a mix of both and does it politely.”

‘Still fitting in’

Others in the DMK look at the matter differently. One of them compared PTR with the late DMK leader Veerapandy S Arumugam for his courage to speak up. “PTR is sensible, any thinking person has to be like him. He cannot be the other way. It is true that he is just fitting into the fabric of Tamil Nadu politics. He doesn’t bother about power. He is both modern and feudal. And Stalin encourages it. So, PTR need not be a typical politician who always pleases their leader,” said a party MP.

A senior leader from Trichy, who knows both PTR and Stalin’s family, said DMK had always been a regional party with significant national voices. “What Murasoli Maran did in Karunanidhi days is what PTR is doing for Stalin now, helping DMK to connect with other parts of India. Naturally, some words he uses in public create flutters but those words cannot be in the lexicon of conventional DMK politicians. It is true that PTR cannot fit that easily into this political culture despite his family legacy, but I believe that there has to be a gap between other ministers and him.”

The DMK functionary recalled that Maran was also viewed in the party as someone who did not fit in. “Maran, too, maintained a safe distance from other top DMK leaders. Karunanidhi alone was an exception for Maran, like Stalin for PTR,” he said, referring to PTR’s loyal tone when referring to the CM.

The DMK leader also recalled what happened to Vaiko, saying it was a cautionary tale the finance minister should heed. “There is a sacred line that we are not supposed to cross. When Vaiko crossed that line, he was expelled. So, PTR also has to be careful, he is an asset for the government and the party,” he added.