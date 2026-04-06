Quiet streets, high stakes as CPM faces rebel test in a Kerala bastion

This is one election CPI(M) can’t lose. The party’s very face in its historic stronghold is taking on the party. G Sudhakaran, a Marxist politician all through his public life, quit in time to contest as an Independent supported by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Given the traumatic shift, one expected a high visibility campaign.

But, barely a week to go for polling on a bright sunny forenoon, the temple town seems to be slipping into siesta. No sign of anything spectacular at the Paravur High School Junction where Sudhakaran’s motorcade is supposed to stop and address voters. The only political activity in view is a couple of volunteers preparing to burst crackers to herald the candidate’s arrival. Soon a lone voter stops by and he is not even sure whether he should stay and hear the candidate or move on.