Punjab’s AAP government sought resumption of trade ties with Pakistan

The records of the discussions show that among various issues, Dhaliwal raised the demand for resumption of bilateral trade with Pakistan. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has demanded resumption of trade with Pakistan, which was suspended by Islamabad on August 7, 2019 – two days after the government decided to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The demand was raised by Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, during the National Conference of State Agriculture & Horticulture Ministers in Bengaluru on July 14-15 this year.

The minutes of the conference — organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and held under the chairmanship of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar – were circulated to all Agriculture Production Commissioners (APCs), principal secretaries and directors of agriculture of all states and Union territories recently.