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In poll-bound Punjab, the women quietly reshaping state politics

Sakhis such as Salamati Chauhan in the village of Machhli Kalan are turning welfare schemes into a new kind of political power.

Punjab assembly elections, Punjab Assembly polls, Punjab women, Punjab women voters, Punjab women reshaping state politics, Punjab AAP, Mahila Sarkar Sakhi, Aam Aadmi Party AAP, Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, Indian express news, current affairsWomen in the village of Machhli Kalan village on the border of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. (Credit: Jasbir Malhi)
Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
7 min readChandigarhSep 26, 2026 06:52 AM IST First published on: Sep 26, 2026 at 06:51 AM IST

The day has barely begun, but Salamati Chauhan, 44, is already out and about. “I am always on the move,” she smiles, lowering the volume of the Zoom call she is attending.

Salamati is an elected panch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Machhli Kalan village on the border of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. Her ward, she says, had always voted Congress. Yet, this time she won and she believes women played a decisive role.

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manraj grewal sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and National Editor (North) based out o... Read More

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