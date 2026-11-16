Why cycles and tractors remain potent political symbols in Punjab

From cycles and tractors to bullock carts, cometh election hour in Punjab; cometh the familiar assortment of vehicles that politicians turn to signal their proximity to people. As the battle for Punjab, scheduled for early next year, approaches, former Chief Minister and Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi launched an eight-day cycle yatra, named the Jawani Sambhal Yatra, from Chamkaur Sahib on November 12. The day before, his party colleagues Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state, and state Congress chief Pargat Singh launched the “Punjab mangda insaaf (Punjab demands justice)” bus yatra in Mohali.

Describing the bicycle as “something accessible to ordinary people”, Channi has said he wants to connect with people on various issues through the tour and does not need to prove his “common man credentials” like Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In the first phase of the yatra, Channi, the Jalandhar MP, will be accompanied by around 2,000 cyclists and cover 28 of the state’s 117 Assembly constituencies. So far, leaders such as the All India Congress Committee’s Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, Pargat Singh, and MLA Sukhpal Khaira have joined the yatra.

Channi cycling with party colleague Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, in Moga on Sunday.

(Express photo) Channi cycling with party colleague Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, in Moga on Sunday.(Express photo)

Bajwa has said that not just the cycle, the Congress will use every mode of transport, including “buses and cars”, to reach people over the next two months. Channi emphasised he does not rely on cars — “main gaadiyan wala nahi hoon, main cyclon wala hoon” (I am not a car person, I am someone who rides cycles) — and that he will conduct the entire Punjab yatra on a bicycle.

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This is not the first time that a politician in Punjab has used the humble bicycle to campaign. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has undertaken bicycle and two-wheeler campaigns, having built much of its political appeal around ending VIP culture.

Ex-AAP leader HS Phoolka while campaigning on a cycle during 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Ex-AAP leader HS Phoolka while campaigning on a cycle during 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Ludhiana . (Express photo)

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP’s Ludhiana candidate and senior Supreme Court advocate H S Phoolka cycled to the nomination centre to file his papers. He also organised bicycle rallies against “VIP culture”, presenting cycling as an accessible alternative to the privileges enjoyed by political elites. Phoolka subsequently won the 2017 Assembly election from Dakha, but later resigned from the AAP and moved to the BJP.

In the past five years, Bhagwant Mann has flagged off — and pedalled in — two major anti-drug cycle rallies: in his home turf, Sangrur, in 2022 and in Ludhiana in 2023.

CM Bhagwant Mann during an anti-drug cycle rally in Ludhiana in 2023. (Express photo) CM Bhagwant Mann during an anti-drug cycle rally in Ludhiana in 2023. (Express photo)

With Channi setting off on his yatra, the CM has taken aim at his predecessor, saying the Congress leader should have distributed cycles to the poor instead of making an attempt at this “political symbolism”. Referring to the bus yatra launched by Bajwa and Pargat Singh, Mann said Channi’s cycle had been “already run over by the Congress’s bus”

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Congress leader Kuldip Singh Vaid campaigning on an e-rickshaw in 2022. (Express photo) Congress leader Kuldip Singh Vaid campaigning on an e-rickshaw in 2022. (Express photo)

E-rickshaws to tractors

While former IAS officer and Congress leader Kuldip Singh Vaid campaigned in an e-rickshaw in the constituency of Gill in Ludhiana in 2022 — his bid to win the seat was unsuccessful — Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has often been pictured using tractors in rural outreach in Punjab, particularly during the 2020–’21 agitation against the central farm laws. Launching the Congress’s “Kisan Bachao Yatra” in 2020, Gandhi drove a tractor alongside then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, both now in the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi on a tractor in 2020 with Sunil Jakhar and Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express photo) Rahul Gandhi on a tractor in 2020 with Sunil Jakhar and Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express photo)

AAP’s first-time MLAs who won in 2022 used the “aam aadmi” vehicles to build a perception and campaign. Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj had driven her scooty, while Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Maan went to the Assembly on a cycle on the first day. Ludhiana West MLA, the late Gurpreet Gogi, had filed nomination papers riding a vintage scooter, and so did Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora.

AAP first-time MLAs Gurdev Dev Maan, Narinder Kaur Bharaj and late Gurpreet Gogi. (Express photos) AAP first-time MLAs Gurdev Dev Maan, Narinder Kaur Bharaj and late Gurpreet Gogi. (Express photos)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, his wife, have also used tractors often for rural outreach.

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Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and his wife Amrita Warring on a bullock cart. (Express photo) Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and his wife Amrita Warring on a bullock cart. (Express photo)

During the Punjab civic body elections this May, Raja Warring and his wife, Amrita, rode a bullock cart to a polling booth in Muktsar, saying they wanted to make a symbolic protest highlighting the “struggles of ordinary households” facing rising fuel prices.