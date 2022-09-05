Punjab politicians bat as one against Arshdeep trolls: ‘No hate can pull him down’

With the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai poised nicely on Sunday night, 23-year-old pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter in the 18th over and the subsequent momentum shift took Pakistan to victory.

What followed was online bullying and trolling of Singh. His fellow pacer Mohammad Shami had also faced similar online attacks last year after India’s loss to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Singh on Monday found support from politicians from Punjab cutting across party lines. Several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and even former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh threw their weight behind the young cricketer.

The AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, a former India cricket star, came out in Arshdeep’s support, tweeting, “Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.”

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema also backed the cricketer, tweeting, “In high pressure situations, mistakes happen all the time. After all we are all but Human. Nobody has the right to criticise or question our young player @arshdeepsinghh. Team India put its best foot forward and they have my best wishes for the matches ahead.”

The state’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Arshdeep was a player full of potential and much was expected of him in the days to come. He also spoke to the cricketer’s mother Baljit Kaur, who is in Dubai, over the phone and assured her that the entire country was firmly behind her son. He said that on the team’s return to India, he would personally welcome Arshdeep.

The minister tweeted, “Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of Nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports.”

The AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and state advisory panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said the hate coming toward Arshdeep was appalling, “The kind of hate 23-year-old Arshdeep is being subjected to is appalling. Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down.”

Amarinder Singh said it was unfortunate that Arshdeep was being mocked over the dropped catch. “Such things (dropping a catch) happen in sports, especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes. Arshdeep, do not be disappointed. You have a long and glorious career ahead,” the former CM wrote on Facebook.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he was proud of Arshdeep, “Proud of you@arshdeepsingh.”

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the trolls by tweeting, “We are proud of you @arshdeepsinghh I am sure you will bring many laurels for the nation in near future. Don’t let online trolls affect your positivity and energy. Next match the nation will look forward to an amazing performance by you.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the social media onslaught against the cricketer, saying, “We are 1st & foremost Indian. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh & Christians later. Sikhs are the most patriotic & nationalist community. To label @arshdeepsingh Khalistani just because of a dropped catch is against the essence of our national psyche&spirit of sports.”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also hit out at those who targeted the pacer. “Arshdeep Singh is a bright player. He played very well and everybody in the country stands by him,” he said in a video message. He also tweeted, “India comes before cricket. I reject Pak propaganda and stand with Arshdeep Singh.”