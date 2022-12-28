Punjab parties’ silence over Zira stir ‘deafening’ as AAP govt moves to break impasse after 5 months

While Punjab’s Zira farmers have got the support of many social organisations and farm unions for their ongoing agitation against a liquor factory, the state political parties have drawn fire from the protesters for their “deafening” silence and non-committal stand over the issue.

The Sanjha Morcha Zira (SMZ) has been spearheading an agitation of local farmers outside a liquor factory at Mansurwal village in Zira constituency in Ferozepur district since July 24 to demand the complete closure of this distillery, Malbros International Private Limited, owned by a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader. The protesters charge that the alcohol factory has been polluting groundwater in Mansurwal and adjoining villages. They have also accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of attempting to curb their stir through repression.

Last week, when the police cracked down on the protesters, lodged 5 FIRs and arrested many of them, some of the Opposition parties issued a few statements, which the farmer leaders dismiss as “eyewash”.

“Once the police used force against the Sanjha Morcha Zira-led protesters and the matter grabbed headlines for wrong reasons, the Opposition parties had to issue a few statements to save their face. The dharna has been going on since July 24, but these parties preferred to stay silent earlier,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, an environmental activist of the NGO Bhai Ghanyia Cancer Roko Society, who has been closely associated with the Zira farmers’ agitation.

The AAP’s Naresh Kataria is the Zira constituency MLA, who has remained non-committal over the agitation so far. Former SAD minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon and ex-Congress MLA

Kulbir Singh Zira, who contested the 2022 election unsuccessfully from Zira, have also kept mum on the issue.

“The ruling party (AAP) was over-enthusiastic to get the dharna lifted, and that is understandable. But, surprisingly, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has also gone soft on the owner of the liquor unit. It is visible that political parties always support corporates,” charged, Roman Brar, the SMZ convener.

Warring had recently told reporters in Ludhiana that a “middle way” should be adopted so that the Zira villagers’ issue could be resolved and the distillery owner also does not suffer loss as such units are also needed for the state’s growth.

“This Warring statement was quite similar to the one made by Punjab Minister Aman Arora, and so people wondered as to which party the PPCC president belongs to,” said Harnek Mehma, president of BKU Dakaunda, Ferozepur, which has been part of the Zira agitation.

Mehma said since the Samyukta Kisan Morcha — the umbrella organisation of farmer unions that spearheaded a successful year-long movement on the Delhi borders against the three now-repealed central farm laws — has also joined the Zira stir, “ the Sanjha Morcha Zira has now been named Samyukta Sanjha Morcha Zira”.

“Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress MP from Amritsar) was the only MP from Punjab who raised the issue of Zira liquor factory-caused pollution in Parliament on December 20. Aujla even demanded that a parliamentary committee be set up to visit the site to take stock of the situation and prepare a report in order to ensure justice for the villagers,” said Sandeep Singh, an SMZ member said.

Although SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal represents the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency and Zira is among its Assembly segments, he has also remained silent over the agitation against the liquor unit and just made a statement to condemn the police repression, the agitating farmers charge.

The distillery owner, Deep Malhotra, was a former SAD MLA from Faridkot, although he has now been staying away from active politics.

Mehma said, “This liquor factory was inaugurated during the SAD-BJP regime by the then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. So whether a person is active in politics or not, industrialists are always preferred by political parties over common people.”

After the distillery owner moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the agitation, it led to the court slapping a fine of Rs 20 crore on the state government for its failure to remove the protesters from outside the factory site.

“The AAP government had attached properties of around 18 active Morcha leaders to recover the Rs 20 crore fine imposed by the high court and had suspended arms licences of active union leaders as well. But now the government is on the back foot and is assuring us that it will take measures to set things right. It has told us that it is also working on quashing the FIRs and has sought 10 days’ time for it,” Mehma added.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Sanjha Morcha Zira called off its plan to hold a road blockade on Tuesday, when its representatives also held a meeting with the members of the four committees constituted by the AAP government to examine the villagers’ grievances.

During their over five-month-long agitation, the Zira protesters have held several rounds of meetings with the local administration and police, but CM Mann met them for the first time in Chandigarh on December 16. This was followed the next day by the Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visiting the protesters at the dharna site and informing them that the CM has proposed to set up four committees to redress their grievances. He however also asked the protesters to lift their dharna or shift it 300 metres away from the main gate of the liquor unit, telling them that the committees will submit their reports in a month. The protesters however did not agree. Hours later, the police started their clamp-down on them.

Roman Brar told The Indian Express: “In the wake of continuous repression against us, it has now become a public movement being largely supported by rural Punjab. We will not rest until this liquor unit is closed permanently…. We will not lift dharna, our fight to seek clean environment will continue. Farmer agitation at Delhi borders has taught us a lot about how to fight against injustice and we are ready for it.”