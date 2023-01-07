Sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and out on bail, Dr Balbir Singh is the new minister in Punjab

Eight months after he was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and granted bail in an assault case filed by his sister-in-law, Patiala (Rural) MLA Dr Balbir Singh is the latest entrant to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet.

Dr Singh has replaced Fauja Singh Sarari, a controversial minister who resigned on Saturday, four months after an audio clip where he is purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors for alleged extortion went viral.

Dr Singh, an eye specialist, environmentalist and a first-time MLA, was once considered close to former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi. But he parted ways with Dr Gandhi once the latter turned rebel. In the 2022 elections, Dr Singh defeated Congress candidate Mohit Mohindra with 53,474 votes. He unsuccessfully took on former chief minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala (Urban) in the 2017 Assembly elections.

He was convicted along with his son Rahul Saini, wife, Rupinderjit Saini, and aide Parminder Singh by a Ropar court in a case registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). His lawyers had stated he would be filing an appeal in the case.

The judge sentenced the four accused to three-year rigorous imprisonment but granted them on-the-spot bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 each. The case was registered by his wife’s sister on June 13, 2011, at the Chamkaur Sahib police station. Police registered FIRs against both parties under similar IPC sections. The court later acquitted the complainant, Paramjit Kaur, and her husband, Mewa Singh.

During the elections, Paramjit Kaur alleged that Dr Singh had grabbed her land. She also challenged his nomination stating that he had concealed in his affidavit the charge under IPC section 325.

Dr Singh is also facing a cheating case in connection with the same land dispute; he has been accused of forging documents and the will of his father-in-law. The trial in the case is going on.

Three days ago, he met Mann and tweeted a photo with the chief minister. “We are very grateful to beloved CM @BhagwantMann for getting work started on my constituency’s biggest demand of decades i.e. Model Town drain & for #zerobill of electricity. It’s a huge relief against back breaking #mehengai. He always listens to our needs with great attention!,” he wrote.

Dr Singh was the co-convener of the AAP’s state unit in 2018. He was considered close to the party’s Delhi leadership.