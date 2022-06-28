As Punjab scores above Delhi in education ranking, a new row

Schoolchildren from Punjab excelled in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, the results of which were released last month. They not only scored more than the national average in every subject but also topped the average score in 10 of 15 categories. Punjab left behind other states, including Delhi, and scripted a turnaround from four years earlier when it scored “below national average” in 11 of 15 subjects.

But this success story has set off a political controversy in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging last week that the state’s top rank in the survey was “fake” and claiming that his administration would uncover the reality in the days to come. At the time the survey was conducted, the Congress was in power. Replying to Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress on Friday, Mann said painting school walls does not make institutions number one and claimed that education standards in Punjab had to be improved.

The chief minister, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) publicises how during its rule the public school system in Delhi has improved, claimed that schools in Punjab were without staff and basic facilities and hence could not be number one. There was a staff shortage and no water or benches. The CM said his government would show how schools in Punjab could truly be counted among the best in India. Education and health were the major poll planks of the AAP in the state elections earlier this year and the party made claims about implementing the Delhi model of education and health in Punjab. While campaigning for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll campaign last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that during the Budget session the Mann government would talk about its plans to improve schools and start mohalla clinics.

Countering the AAP, former state education minister Vijay Inder Singla of the Congress said, “Performance index survey is monitored on various parameters and if a state gets good ranking it is a joint effort of the teachers and other staff members of the education department.”

This is not the first time Punjab has got the number one ranking in a government-conducted survey. It also topped the rankings in the assessment for the 2019-’20 financial year. The result was announced in June 2021. Captain Amarinder Singh was the chief minister at the time and Singla was the education minister. The 2019-’20 survey was done on the basis of the national performance grading index of school education. Punjab secured 929 out of 1,000 marks to finish first. The year before, the state had finished 13th.

At the time, Singla said, “Survey is done on 70 parameters that focus on learning outcomes, quality education, infrastructure and facilities, equity, and governance processes to catalyse changes in the field of school education.” Delhi schools had lagged behind Punjab then too, sparking a debate between the then minister and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on television.

Sources in Congress said if the NAS 2021 ranking was based on fudged records it was surprising to see a Congress-ruled state top the survey and not a BJP-ruled one. A Congress leader pointed out that the entire process was monitored by the secretary of education and other officers and asked if the AAP was questioning their integrity.

Criticising the AAP, Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) state committee member Ramanjit Singh told The Indian Express, “Every performance index is supervised by the respective officer of the education department. We are surprised about the AAP government talking like this about Punjab’s schools. We worked hard. Earlier, Punjab’s education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer stated that records were fudged based on which the ranking was decided, and now the CM is saying the same thing. These steps are to degrade teachers and students.”

He added, “Neighbouring Haryana and even Himachal Pradesh are lagging behind Punjab. Why are the heads of the state there not saying anything? Despite the fact that they are BJP-ruled states. Delhi’s AAP government is not able to digest this. This is the politics. We request the CM not to degrade the state’s students and teachers in name of politics on the Delhi model.”

A government schoolteacher in Sangrur said the Delhi model was being talked about when there were 1,250 schools in the national capital and over 19,000 in Punjab. “Is it wise to draw a comparison when we have several schools in rural areas?” asked the teacher.

Ramanjit Singh said the AAP-led government was in a fix about implementing the Delhi model in Punjab and hence was not able to stand the state’s success. “While we worked hard to prepare students for the survey, for two months all leaves and offs of teachers were cancelled,” he said. “Teachers never did it for any politics but for the betterment of students and to change the image of government schools in the minds of common people. Now, many students from private CBSE schools, too, join government schools in many locations.”

His fellow DTF state committee member Ramanpreer Singh Gill said, “I request the Punjab CM and the education minister to regularly visit a few schools in Punjab and see the change. A good building is also important to provide an environment to the students to study.”