As AAP watches, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla tries to resuscitate career

He was unceremoniously sacked as the health minister of Punjab almost two months ago on corruption allegations. Now, Dr Vijay Singla is back in his constituency Mansa to mitigate the damage to his political career and, for the moment, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is letting him be.

Singla has been meeting people and holding public gatherings in Mansa since he got out on bail last week following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 8. On Thursday, the AAP leader visited the village of Moosa to meet the father of singer Sidhu Moosewala whom he had defeated in the Assembly elections earlier this year by more than 63,000 votes. Moosewala, who contested the poll on a Congress ticket, was shot dead near the village of Jawaharke on May 29.

Posting photos of his meeting with Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, Singla wrote on social media, “He (Sidhu Moosewala) shone like a star during the short span of his career. May God give strength to his family to bear this untimely death.”

Since his release, the 52-year-old former health minister has been regularly meeting people of the area. On Wednesday, in a show of strength, he addressed a public meeting in Mansa city. “After winning, I was honoured to be the health minister of Punjab and I worked for 18 hours a day,” he told the audience. “During that span, many promotions and transfers happened … Many tender works were done and sale purchases happened. I worked with full honesty and the AAP’s policy is also to keep honesty at the top. I challenge anyone to prove that my family, relatives or I took even a single rupee from anyone. All the work was done with honesty.”

Singla is accused of demanding “one per cent commission” in tenders and purchases by his department and was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act on May 24.

Sacked minister Dr Vijay Singla, who is out on bail, met Sidhu Moosewala’s father at Moose village, Mansa district on Thursday morning. Sacked minister Dr Vijay Singla, who is out on bail, met Sidhu Moosewala’s father at Moose village, Mansa district on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, the AAP leader attended the bhog ceremonies (final prayers) of some people from Mansa. Singla has said that he is a “loyal soldier” of this party, adding, “I will keep working with honesty for the people … I am part of the government and I am hopeful that I will come out clean.”

Some Mansa residents also seem keen to look beyond the accusations the former minister is facing. “People are readily meeting him and have no grudge against him. For the first time, Mansa got a minister and he too was sacked after two months .. we need development of the area and this is our primary concern,” said a voter who did not wish to be named.

Another person said, “Apart from just projecting honesty and issuing statements, this government needs to do work at the ground level too. Online registration of vehicles is an old project announced again. Hence, we feel that experienced faces should be made part of the Cabinet rather than freshers. The new health minister is a Class 12 graduate while two doctors in the Cabinet have been given charges of the departments of social security and local government.”

The AAP said it was not concerned about Singla’s political activities. “He is the local MLA and can go to his constituency,” said party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang. “Regarding his corruption case, the matter is sub judice and law will take its course. He was sacked as Cabinet minister as the party never spares anyone doing corruption.”

Kang said people had the right to defend themselves. Another party insider said, “As he is an MLA, and out on bail, he has the right to be among the masses. Let charges be framed against him.”