Red Fort controversy to row over official’s death: Who is Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, forced to step down?

Among the first ministers inducted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Laljit Singh Bhullar rose quickly in Punjab politics after winning the 2022 Assembly elections from Patti in Ta. On Saturday, his political career took a sudden turn after he resigned from the Cabinet following a controversy.

A district manager with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, posted in Amritsar, recorded a video before his death alleging that Bhullar had pressured him to end his life. In the video, the official blamed the minister for the stress. The clip went viral soon after his death, prompting the Opposition to demand action.

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Mann moved swiftly, asking Bhullar to resign. At a press conference, the CM said he had accepted the resignation and ordered a probe by Chief Secretary K A P Sinha. He reiterated his government’s “zero-tolerance policy” towards any conduct that could push officials to such extremes.

The episode marks the most serious challenge of Bhullar’s career, shifting the focus from episodic controversies to questions of accountability. Initially seen as a grassroots leader with a combative style and strong accessibility among constituents, his tenure increasingly came to be defined by a string of controversies that often overshadowed his political work.

The incident has also triggered a political crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), especially amid allegations that the official had been under sustained pressure from the minister.

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Controversial figure

Bhullar had courted controversy earlier as well. In August 2022, an old video surfaced showing him with late actor-activist Deep Sidhu at the Red Fort during the January 26, 2021, farmers’ protest, when a group of protesters entered the monument and hoisted a Khalsa flag. Opposition leaders, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, had questioned the AAP leadership at the time, alleging involvement in “anti-national” activity. The BJP and Congress sought explanations from both Mann and then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bhullar maintained he was present only as a “farmer’s son” supporting the protest.

In 2024, Bhullar faced further criticism over remarks made during an election rally in Patti on April 12, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While addressing a gathering as the AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib, he allegedly made casteist comments referencing former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill. The remarks drew sharp reactions from political opponents. Bhullar later apologised, saying his comments were made in the heat of the moment, while Mann also issued a public apology, reflecting unease within the party.

Earlier, in June 2022, Bhullar was criticised after a video showed him sitting through the sunroof of a moving SUV during a victory rally, flouting road safety norms. The footage also showed security personnel leaning out of vehicle windows. Opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), slammed the AAP government, with some dubbing him the “Udta Mantri” and criticising “VIP culture”. Bhullar apologised, calling it an error in judgment.

Despite these controversies, Bhullar’s supporters point to his visibility during last year’s floods, when he was seen assisting residents, rowing boats, and helping people reach their marooned homes. In parts of his constituency, this hands-on approach helped him build a strong base, with supporters describing him as accessible and responsive, willing to engage directly with people and cut through bureaucratic delays.