Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa: ‘A united Congress can hold AAP accountable more effectively’

With the Punjab Assembly polls likely to be held early next year, the Congress’s state unit is grappling with a crisis following recent election-related appointments. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, speaks to The Indian Express on the situation in the party and possible solutions, among other things. Excerpts:

* How do you view the recent developments following party appointments, especially the high command’s decision to continue with Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state chief?

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The Congress believes in internal democracy and every leader has the right to express views on organisational matters. At the same time, there are well-established forums where such concerns must be discussed.

It is the responsibility of every leader and worker to respect the decision of the high command and work towards strengthening the party. Any concerns should be discussed within the party and not in the media or through public defiance. Right now our priority must be to prepare for the 2027 elections and present a strong alternative to the people of Punjab.

*You maintained a studied silence until AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel arrived in Chandigarh and also did not attend the dissidents’ meeting in Morinda …

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I deliberately chose not to react publicly as I believe internal matters must be solved within the party. Public statements often complicate matters rather than solving them. As a senior leader, I consider it my responsibility to promote dialogue, encourage consensus and ensure concerns are raised in the appropriate party forums. My commitment has always been to the Congress, not to any particular camp or group.

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* Does the present situation bring back memories of 2021, when Channi replaced Captain Amarinder Singh as CM months before the elections?

Every political situation has its own circumstances. Hence, it will not be appropriate to draw comparisons to 2021 as the context today is different. As elections approach, it is important that every Congress leader keeps the larger interests of the party above individual preferences. The Congress has always emerged stronger when it has been united and differences were resolved internally. I am confident we will do so again.

* In the run-up to the organisational restructuring, you were part of several meetings with the high command. What concerns did you convey to the top leadership?

I emphasised that experience, contributions and political statures of senior leaders must be effectively utilised to strengthen the organisation. I stressed on greater consultation before taking key organisational decisions and also on more structured and regular communication between the state leadership, senior leaders and the AICC.

Every leader must be assigned a role according to their experience so that the party can reap the benefits of the collective strength of its leadership.

* Why did the high command decide to continue with Warring as the state chief and you as the LoP despite voices within the party demanding change?

The high command, after considering different viewpoints and assessing the political situation, concluded that continuity would serve the party’s best interests at this stage.

Once such a decision is taken, leaders need to respect it. However, genuine concerns and reservations must be heard with an open mind and through the party’s internal mechanisms.

The focus now should not be on revisiting decisions in the public domain but on preparing for the 2027 Assembly polls.

*As a senior leader, what steps would you recommend to prevent airing of differences in public in the future?

Regular communication, wider consultation and mutual respect among all sections of the party… Taking internal issues to the media or public defiance only creates confusion among workers and presents political rivals with an opportunity to exploit our differences. We must remain united and focused on serving the people of Punjab.

* Will internal rifts affect the Congress’s ability to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on key issues?

Any internal difference (within the Congress) inevitably diverts attention from real issues. Today, Punjab is grappling with serious law-and-order challenges, growing drug menace, unemployment, financial stress and administrative failures. The Congress must focus its energy on these issues.

A united Congress will be more effective in holding the AAP government accountable and present a credible alternative before the people. Every Congress leader understands this responsibility. We must ensure organisational matters are resolved internally while our public focus remains on the concerns of the people.