Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit refuses to summon Budget Session, but can he?

The already frosty relationship between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has soured even more, with Purohit saying on Thursday that he will allow the Budget Session to take place only after receiving legal advice on the CM’s “extremely derogatory and patently unconstitutional tweets” in response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan dated February 13.

Purohit’s refusal comes two days after the Punjab Cabinet decided to hold the Assembly session from March 3 and requested the Governor to summon the House. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling party, was to present its first full Budget on March 10.

In a letter to Mann, Purohit reminded the CM of his letter and tweets in response to the February 13 letter of the Raj Bhavan. In it, the Governor had asked Mann to explain the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held in Singapore and raised other issues as well. Mann responded that he was only answerable to three-crore Punjabis and not to the Governor. He also questioned the Centre’s criteria for appointing governors.

In 2020, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had twice returned the Ashok Gehlot-led Cabinet’s proposal to convene a session of the Assembly to prove his strength on the floor of the House.

Summoning the House

The Governor summons the legislature, acting on the aid and advice of the Cabinet. Article 174 of the Constitution gives the Governor the power to summon from time to time “the House or each House of the Legislature of the State to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit”.

However, the phrase “as he thinks fit” is read as per Article 163 of the Constitution that says the Governor acts on the aid and advice of the Cabinet. Article 163(1) essentially limits any discretionary power of the Governor only to cases where the Constitution expressly specifies that the Governor must act on his own and apply an independent mind. When a CM loses the support of the House and his strength is debatable, then the Governor need not wait for the advice of the council of ministers to hold a floor test.

It is settled by law that the Governor cannot refuse the request of the Cabinet to call for a sitting of the House for legislative purposes or for the Chief Minister to prove his majority. In 2016, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in the Nabam Rebia and Bamang Felix vs Deputy Speaker case about the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly said the power to summon the House was not solely vested in the Governor.

Referring to discussions in the Constituent Assembly, the court noted that the framers of the Constitution expressly and consciously left out vesting powers to summon or dissolve the House solely with the Governor.

In paragraph 162 of the judgment, the court said Article 153 (it later became Article 174), which deals with the powers of the Governor, was substantially altered to indicate that the framers did not want to give Governors the discretion.

After debating the intention of the framers, the court concluded, “The only legitimate and rightful inference, that can be drawn in the final analysis is, that the framers of the Constitution altered their original contemplation, and consciously decided not to vest discretion with the Governor, in the matter of summoning and dissolving the House, or Houses of the State Legislature, by omitting sub-article (3), which authorized the Governor to summon or dissolve, the House or Houses of Legislature at his own, by engaging the words ‘… shall be exercised by him in his discretion…’. In such view of the matter, we are satisfied in concluding, that the Governor can summon, prorogue and dissolve the House, only on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister as the head. And not at his own.”

Article 163(1) of the Constitution says that “there shall be a council of Ministers with the Chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the Governor in the exercise of his functions, except in so far as he is by or under this constitution required to exercise his functions or any of them in his discretion”.

Series of run-ins

This is not the first time that the Governor and the AAP-led government have locked horns. Earlier this month, Purohit’s statement that “drugs are available in grocery shops across the state” was met with backlash, with Mann holding a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police and telling them not to get “disheartened by statements made by anyone and everyone”.

In January, when Purohit was visiting border districts, Mann scheduled a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Chandigarh the same day. Last October, the Governor confronted the CM over the appointment of well-known cardiologist Dr G S Wander as the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Turning down the state’s recommendation, Purohit said at the time that the government could have sent him a panel of three to choose from, instead.

A week later, on October 19, the Governor asked the CM to rescind the appointment of Dr S S Gosal as the V-C of Punjab Agricultural University, calling it illegal. Mann, however, dug in his heels and asked Dr Gosal to continue.

Purohit also did not heed the state government’s call to convene a special session on September 21 to table a confidence motion to demonstrate that the party continued to enjoy the support of all its MLAs. This came after the government alleged an “Operation Lotus” type attempt by the BJP to topple it. CM Mann hit out, calling the Governor’s “intransigence” an attack on democracy. After looking at the details of the legislative business, the special session was subsequently held on September 27.