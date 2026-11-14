Punjab da Crorepati: Bhagwant Mann launches KBC-style quiz to connect with youth

Playgrounds to government jobs to mental health clubs, and now a quiz offering a Rs 1-crore prize, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is exploring innovative ways to connect with the state’s youth ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

The latest addition to this outreach is “Punjab da crorepati”, a quiz competition modelled on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which Mann launched on Saturday.

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Open to youngsters aged 15 to 30, the competition will test participants’ knowledge of Punjab’s history, heritage, culture, geography and governance, besides including questions from competitive examinations for government jobs. The winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while four runners-up will get Rs 10 lakh each.

The format and job link

The initiative also has an employment-related dimension. By including questions from recruitment examinations for posts such as Patwari, police constable, Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer and sub-divisional officer (SDO), the government is seeking to combine entertainment with preparation for competitive examinations.

The prize money is expected to draw participants, while a question bank of around 50,000 questions is intended to make the competition a learning exercise.

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“As you move up the ladder, the competition will get tougher. But let me reassure you that the questions are similar to those asked in different recruitment examinations in the state,” Mann said, explaining the rationale behind the initiative.

The competition will have 11 rounds, with the first nine conducted virtually, which would be held across November and December before the 10th round, a district-level competition, on December 9. The 11th would be the “grand final”. The last two rounds would be held in-person.

The top 10,000 participants will receive prizes, while district-level toppers from 23 districts will qualify for the grand finale. Registration for the quiz will be held from November 14 to 28.

Additionally, eight participants who secure a place on the leaderboard will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each. Beyond that,

participants will also have a chance to earn digital certificates and other rewards.

The quiz comes against the backdrop of the government’s repeated emphasis on employment generation. On November 3, Mann handed over 801 appointment letters, taking the government’s claimed tally of jobs provided since 2022 to 71,777. He also announced that another 600 jobs were in the pipeline.

Employment has remained a central plank of the AAP government’s outreach to young people. Mann has repeatedly highlighted merit-based recruitment and urged youngsters not to migrate abroad in search of better opportunities.

Sports as outreach mechanism

Sports is another key component of this strategy. On November 11, Mann inaugurated 1,000 more village sports grounds, taking the number inaugurated so far to 1,764 against a target of 3,100. The fourth edition of Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan, which began in September, is targeting nearly 10 lakh participants across 39 sporting disciplines, with Rs 12.5 crore in prize money.

The government has also sought to link its sports push with its anti-drug campaign, arguing that playgrounds and organised sporting activities can channelise young people’s energies away from substance abuse. The Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign has included the Soorma initiative, under which recovered addicts who have remained drug-free for two years are to be engaged as ambassadors.

The outreach has also extended to college campuses. The government has launched SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges, with student volunteers being trained to identify emotional distress, provide peer support and guide fellow students towards professional help. The initiative is also being positioned as part of the state’s efforts to prevent substance abuse.

Touching upon Punjabi identity

There is also an attempt to give this outreach a distinctly Punjabi identity, drawing on the state’s history, heritage, culture and sporting traditions to engage young people.

With unemployment, migration and drug addiction remaining prominent concerns in Punjab’s public discourse, the Mann government is seeking to bring these initiatives under a broader message: giving young people reasons and opportunities to build their future in the state.

However, the Opposition is also seeking to make these concerns central to its outreach to the youth ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who has been actively campaigning in Punjab, while addressing a BJP rally in Jalandhar on Saturday, dubbed the Mann government a “chutkulon ki sarkar (government of jokes)”, questioning its record on employment and drugs.

The Congress, meanwhile, has launched its “jawani sambhal” cycle yatra, making unemployment and drug addiction key themes of its campaign.