WhatsApp chats to CBI raids: How Punjab’s ‘graft network’ with CMO links unravelled

Following a directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to register an FIR and conduct an impartial probe into the alleged corruption network linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office, the CBI zeroed in on six individuals, including Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

On Tuesday, the CBI booked Ghuman and five others in connection with the case. “An FIR has been registered to investigate the allegations of corruption against OSD to Punjab Chief Minister and his associates for influencing and manipulating postings of officers including that of IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, matters pertaining to policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land use conversion matters, property disputes, revenue and land related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits,” the agency said in a statement.

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The move has triggered sharp reactions from the ruling AAP, which has accused the BJP of “tarnishing Mann’s image by misusing central agencies” ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. Mann himself on Wednesday said he was not scared of any probe.

Here is a look at the six people who are under CBI’s scanner and the allegations against them. Despite repeated attempts by The Indian Express, all six remained inaccessible.

(L-R) Nitin Gohal, Ghuman, Bir Devinder (L-R) Nitin Gohal, Ghuman, Bir Devinder

Rajbir Singh Ghuman: Mann’s longtime aide

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Ghuman is among Mann’s closest aides. An engineer by qualification, he worked as an assistant professor at a private engineering college in Sangrur before joining Mann.

He hails from Gharachon village, around 40 km from Mann’s native village Satoj. His association with Mann dates back to the Chief Minister’s days as Sangrur MP and has continued even after the AAP came to power in 2022.

The ED has alleged that Nitin Gohal, another of the accused, routed requests for transfers, postings and other matters through Ghuman. The OSD has denied the charges, saying Gohal is an old friend and that he would not “break ties with him over fear of the ED”.

The High Court noted that despite being at the centre of the allegations, Ghuman was not part of the preliminary inquiry of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation.

Nitin Gohal: The ‘intermediary’

The ED describes Gohal, who owns Fortec Web Solutions Private Limited, as a “key intermediary” in the alleged chain.

In his statement to the agency, Gohal said he has known Ghuman for over two decades and visited his office. On being asked why he was approached for transfers and postings despite not being the competent authority, Gohal said he merely prepared lists and forwarded them to the concerned people.

The ED said Gohal’s seized phone revealed 21 WhatsApp chats relating to transfers and postings of officials between September 2023 and March 2026.

Another 11 chats were interpreted as concerned with policy formulation, departmental rule changes, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing and other government decisions.

Other conversations allegedly involved land transactions, change of land use, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) approvals and property disputes.

The ED also cited 11 chats which it interpreted as showing payments, kickbacks or other benefits for official favours.

Jitin Gohal: The Markfed link

Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Nitin’s brother, is a Markfed manager posted in Jalandhar. His premises were searched by the CBI. Officials said he had been “attached” to the CMO and worked from the CM’s camp office.

The ED alleges Nitin facilitated Jitin’s placement in the CMO through Dr Mahajan and Ghuman. It cited a January 23, 2026 WhatsApp conversation, besides chats in which lists of officers and draft transfer-related material allegedly moved between the brothers.

Dr Romi Raja Mahajan: Retired officer with political links

Dr Romi Raja Mahajan retired in September as Deputy Medical Commissioner at Gurdaspur. An MBBS doctor, he had served at Civil Hospital, Gurdaspur, before becoming Deputy Medical Commissioner.

Officials said he too had been attached to the CMO. A senior bureaucrat described him as “very active”, saying he frequently called officials regarding transfers. The ED cited alleged communications between Mahajan and Nitin Gohal concerning postings and linked Mahajan and Ghuman to Jitin Gohal’s alleged placement in the CMO.

Mahajan allegedly had political links across parties in Gurdaspur. He was allegedly close to former Congress MLA Sukhbans Kaur Bhinder and later served an adviser to BJP leader Swaran Salaria before differences allegedly cropped up between them.

He subsequently came to know Ghuman through AAP leader Jagrup Singh Sekhwan of Qadian.

Bir Devinder: AAP leader

Bir Devinder hails from Ballan village in Morinda and is associated with the AAP youth wing. He is known for organising the party’s programmes against drugs.

The ED material records Nitin Gohal saying he had known Bir Devinder since 2004 and that the duo were partners in a company. Citing a travel agent’s ledger, the agency also alleged that Nitin Gohal arranged air tickets and hotel accommodation for Ghuman and Devinder, with payments allegedly made in cash.

RS Nagra RS Nagra

R S Nagra: Businessman

Hailing from Patiala’s Nabha Road area, Nagra runs a rice-shelling business. His alleged link to the network largely runs through Nitin Gohal, who allegedly told the ED that he met Nagra in 2022-2023 through a common friend.

Nitin Gohal also allegedly told the agency that following the meeting Nagra sent him requests concerning transfers and postings on WhatsApp.

The ED cited requests involving officers in the police, taxation, food and civil supplies and other departments, besides references to foodgrain transport policy, tenders, licences, land and GMADA approvals.

The CBI also raided premises linked to Nagra.

How ED probe led CBI to them

The ED’s material emerged from its investigation of builder Ajay Sehgal and associates of the Indian Cooperative House Building Society.

Searches of Nitin Gohal’s premises led to the seizure of his phone and examination of WhatsApp chats, call records and documents following which the agency sent its dossier to the Punjab DGP.

The Punjab Police examined the material and issued notices but did not register an FIR.

The High Court subsequently held that the material disclosed cognisable offences and ordered a CBI probe. It described the state police process as a “journey with all travel and no reaching” and said an FIR ought to have been registered.

The CBI then registered the FIR and searched eight locations across Chandigarh and Punjab, including Mann’s camp office and premises in Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar. Laptops, mobile phones and documents were seized.

The ED allegations remain under investigation. The CBI probe will now determine whether the personal relationships, administrative access and communications cited by the ED amount to the organised corruption network.