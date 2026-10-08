Punjab Congress has a new chief and a truce. But is the feud really over?

Pargat Singh’s appointment as Punjab Congress president on October 2 has led to a “short-term ceasefire” in a feud that had been playing out in public for months and had the potential to threaten the party’s 2027 Assembly election campaign.

With Pargat Singh’s appointment, the Congress high command has managed to choose a person largely acceptable to both rival camps, one led by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the other by Pargat Singh’s predecessor, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Almost immediately after the announcement, Channi was among the Congress leaders who met Pargat Singh during his recent stay in New Delhi. Confirming this to The Indian Express, the new Punjab Congress chief said he had also met Warring.

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Pargat Singh said his immediate focus was to consolidate the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He is set to begin his tenure with a visit to Amritsar. “I am leaving for Amritsar along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot. We will also visit the Durgiana Temple and St Paul Church, apart from Ram Tirath temple,” said Pargat Singh, who is set to formally assume charge in Chandigarh on October 11.

“My aim is to take everyone along as we gear up for the 2027 electoral battle. Every leader we have is an asset and we will all come together to achieve the goal of forming the next government in Punjab,” he said.

How internal rift played out

The rift within the Punjab Congress had spilled into public view over the past several months. The Channi camp, which included leaders like Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, had pressed for Warring’s ouster, arguing that he could not lead the party into the Assembly polls, scheduled for February next year.

The dispute sharpened after the Congress high command, in early September, replaced AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, widely seen as close to Warring, with Pilot.

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Pilot’s consultations with leaders in the state produced feedback, including from some associated with Warring, that continuing with the incumbent would not restore confidence across the organisation.

Warring subsequently met Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, resigned as state party chief and remarked “Channi sahib has won”, while suggesting that Pilot had favoured the change.

‘No faction won’

Within the Punjab Congress, however, many see the high command’s decision as a compromise rather than a victory for either faction.

“Elevating Channi or Randhawa would have locked the organisation to one chief ministerial camp and risked alienating others, including (Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly) Partap Singh Bajwa,” said a party leader who did not want to be identified.

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Party sources said that former minister Vijay Inder Singla, the Congress’s Hindu face, was also in contention to be the state chief but his candidature was opposed at the last minute by a senior leader close to the Gandhi family.

The Congress eventually settled on Pargat Singh, a three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA and former India hockey captain. He had served as Education and Sports Minister in Channi’s brief tenure as CM. Though seen to be loosely aligned with the Channi camp, he had largely stayed away from the public Channi-Warring feud.

Why Pargat Singh made the cut

Pargat Singh’s clean, relatively non-controversial profile was seen within the party as making him acceptable across factions. His regional and caste profile — a Jat Sikh from the Doaba region — also helped the Congress balance its leadership equations without significantly disturbing the broader social arithmetic.

The immediate political effect has been an unusual show of unity. Channi and Randhawa welcomed the decision, while Warring congratulated Pargat Singh and wished him well.

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Pargat Singh, on his part, has sought to frame the change in the language of the team he once captained. Differences of opinion, he has said, are normal; factions are a “narrative”; and every senior leader, including Warring, has a role to play.

In an interview with The Indian Express after being named the Punjab Congress chief, he said party workers had “no ‘wajood (existence) or aukaat (stature)’ outside Punjab and the Congress”, and that the organisation’s single target was winning the 2027 election.

Likely challenges ahead

The continuity in the working presidents and election committees has reinforced the message that this is a change of captain rather than a purge.

But the calm is likely to be provisional. Several leaders continue to harbour chief ministerial ambitions, and the Punjab Congress has a long history of factional rivalries resurfacing once ticket distribution, campaign strategy and organisational control come into play.

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For now, Pargat’s authority rests on the backing of the high command and on the absence of a fresh grievance large enough to reopen the public battle. His real test will be whether he can turn the current endorsements of his appointment into sustained organisational work.