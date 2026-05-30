Why Punjab civic election outcome rings alarm bells for Congress before 2027 finals

The civic body elections in Punjab have delivered a sobering reality check for the Congress, not merely in terms of electoral arithmetic, but also in accelerating the factional faultlines within the party.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rode a virtual urban wave to a dominant performance, the principal Opposition Congress’s internal discord – laid bare at a stormy Delhi meeting on Friday attended by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge – suggests that the setback may prove more damaging to the Congress’s organisational cohesion.

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At the heart of the discord lies the contrasting fortunes of key leaders. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suffered a humiliating personal blow in his stronghold of Gidderbaha, where the AAP won 17 of 19 wards in the municipal council despite his intensive campaigning. This breach in a traditional bastion, occurring under the glare of high command scrutiny, invited sharp questioning from Jalandhar party MP Charanjit Singh Channi, the former chief minister.

Channi, who delivered impressive victories in his spheres of influence, Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda, used the platform of the Delhi meeting to highlight the question of leadership accountability. Going by the reports of verbal duels at this meeting between state party leaders, Channi pointedly asked how the party could gear up for the 2027 Assembly polls when the state party chief’s home turf had been overrun.

Warring, in turn, deflected by accusing the ruling AAP of “misusing” official machinery, a familiar narrative in local body polls. Yet this defence was swiftly challenged from within, notably by Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who questioned why such “misuse” had not prevented Congress victories in Kapurthala and Chamkaur Sahib.

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The exchange underscores a classic Congress affliction: poor results challenging its internal cohesion. Warring’s further criticism of Channi’s prolonged absence from Punjab during the polls, met with the latter citing personal reasons, which only intensified personal and factional feuds.

These tensions spilled into visible gestures of discontent. The state Assembly’s LoP Partap Singh Bajwa reportedly walked out midway, an act downplayed by Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel as “routine”, with assurances of no immediate leadership change. However, such optics, combined with the high command’s presence, signal that the party’s top leadership is closely monitoring Punjab’s volatility.

In his interaction with the media late Friday, Baghel chose not to comment on the infighting seen during the meeting. He downplayed Bajwa’s premature exit after a one-on-one meeting with Rahul Gandhi and said the local body poll outcomes typically favour the ruling party.

Bajwa, too, downplayed reports of his sudden exit. “I spoke for about 15 to 20 minutes on the situation in Punjab, how the party should function, and the current political scenario… I sought permission to leave and returned to Jalandhar the same night. Reports that I walked out of the meeting or left in anger are completely baseless,” Bajwa said on Saturday.

Beyond the headline losses, the Congress registered credible wins that further complicate the internal narrative. Sitting MLA Rana Gurjit Singh’s decisive hold in the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation (where the Congress won 31 of 50 wards), strong showings in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district’s Nawanshahar Municipal Council (boosting ex-MLA Angad Singh), and respectable fights in Pathankot, Mukerian, Patti, and other scattered pockets were some silver linings. These successes amplify Channi and Rana Gurjit’s positions as leaders capable of delivering in their areas, even as the party overall trailed the AAP by a considerable margin while edging past the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP.

For Warring, the Gidderbaha rout, despite round-the-clock efforts, represents more than a local defeat – it questions his organisational grip at a time when he is expected to unify the party. His post-poll statement invoking the AAP’s “saam, daam, dand, bhed” tactics and asserting that the 2027 Assembly polls will be different reflects defiance, but also reveals vulnerability.

However, most Congress leaders were unwilling to speak on the civic poll outcome and the resultant internal acrimony at the Delhi meeting.

The civic polls, billed as a semi-final before the 2027 Assembly elections, have amplified pre-existing chasms rather than bridging them. Factionalism has long gripped the Congress in Punjab, which may get aggravated by the party’s poor performance in the civic polls.

This internal drift carries serious portents. Persistent organisational challenges, difficulties in capitalising on “anti-incumbency”, and losses in urban areas suggest the Congress is struggling to craft a credible alternative narrative. A blame game focused on individual absences, strongholds, and machinery misuse diverts energy from cadre mobilisation and candidate selection.

With Independents already acting as spoilers and the AAP consolidating its governance pitch, a divided Congress may face the risk of ceding ground in a multi-cornered contest in 2027.