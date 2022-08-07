Punjab BJP chief: ‘No plans to reunite with Akali Dal … (people) want us to contest on our own … AAP govt taking credit for central projects’

The Punjab BJP organised a training camp for its state committee leaders last week in Bathinda, which is the heart of the Malwa region. The party earlier was in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by the Badals and had little presence in the state’s southwestern part.

State BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma, the MLA from Pathankot, talks to The Indian Express about why the party won’t get revive its alliance with the SAD, what it hopes to achieve through such training camps, and what he sees as the failings of the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) government.

Excerpts:

The BJP recently organised a training camp for its state leadership. What was the idea behind it?

We have organised two camps in two months. The first one was a two-day camp held in the last week of May in Chandigarh. The other one was from July 27 to July 29 in Bathinda. This is a routine for the BJP to organise such camps for state leaders and also for the new senior leaders who have joined our party in the recent past.

What sort of training happens at these camps?

We tell participants about the main issues of the state and how to work at the grassroots. We explain to them about the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) public welfare schemes that need to be explained to the masses. The main issues in Punjab politics as of now and ways to make people aware of these issues are discussed at the camps.

The SAD supported the NDA’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates and was the BJP’s ally for 27 years. Are there any plans to reunite?

We have no plans to reunite with the Shiromani Akali Dal. Our previous alliance was keeping in mind the interests of the people of Punjab. As per the feedback of the masses, they want us to contest on our own rather than in an alliance.

How do you rate your performance in the Vidhan Sabha polls and the Sangrur parliamentary constituency bypoll?

In the Vidhan Sabha polls, the BJP got a 6.6 per cent vote share, while in 2017 we got 5.39 per cent. We improved our vote share despite facing protests during the farmers’ protest. In the Sangrur bypoll, we got 9.33 per cent of the votes. It was 2.3 per cent more than what we got in the Vidhan Sabha polls in the nine Assembly segments in this parliamentary constituency. The BJP extensively campaigned in villages and could organise booths in almost every village in the bypoll. People did not protest against us at all. So, we are happy with our performance.

The BJP recently blamed the AAP for taking credit for centrally sponsored schemes. How are you going to handle this?

The Bhagwant Mann government is not doing any development work. State-sponsored schemes such as an old-age pension, wheat flour at Rs 4 per kg and pulses at Rs 20 per kg are not being passed on to people. Instead, the AAP government is taking credit for central welfare projects such as Pardhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Ujjwala Yojana. While passing on the benefits of the schemes, AAP MLAs display the photos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on party banners. However, we are making people aware of this and people are realising the truth.

How many people joined the BJP before and after the Assembly elections? How will you help them adjust?

More than 5,000 people joined the BJP before the Vidhan Sabha polls and the numbers are increasing even now. A few senior leaders, including former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, former Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, former SAD minister Sarup Chand Singla and many others joined after the polls. Everyone has been given some sort of responsibility and they are happy to work independently for the party.

What are the BJP’s plans in Punjab?

We want achche din (good days) to return to Punjab again. As of now, the law-and-order situation in the state is going from bad to worse. The AAP came to power with false promises. Their hollowness is being exposed every day. People trusted that AAP will keep its promise of giving each family 300 units of electricity for free. Women are not getting Rs 1,000 per month as the party promised in its manifesto. The BJP will focus on maintaining law and order, we will end the drug problem too. The people of Punjab are feeling insecure these days and we have to gain their confidence yet again. We guarantee that once the BJP forms the government in the state, communal harmony, peace and prosperity will be restored again.