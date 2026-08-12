Punjab BJP chief on alliance with Akalis: ‘We are going solo in 2027’

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon’s over three-month tenure has been eventful. A former Congressman who joined the BJP in June 2022, Dhillon has faced backlash from “taksali (authentic)” BJP workers over organisational changes. More recently, Dhillon has faced questions over the prospect of rekindling ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Dhillon speaks about the party’s affairs in Punjab, the possible alliance with the SAD and BJP’s roadmap for the 2027 Assembly polls, among other issues. Excerpts:

* There have been differences in the party. How are you resolving the discontent triggered following the announcement of a new organisational structure?

The BJP family is growing bigger by the day. On Tuesday, a former SAD MLA was inducted into the party along with his followers. Differences emerge when a family grows but that does not mean there is a serious issue. I am in touch with everyone. No one needs to be sad. Every senior leader will be given organisational responsibility.

The larger goal is the Assembly election. I am sure the leaders and workers understand that we need to stay united to bring in a “double-engine” government in Punjab. The BJP and its allies have governments in 22 states, why should Punjab be left behind?

*Do the party’s old-timers feel they have been ignored?

Let me be clear. There is no old BJP or new BJP. The BJP is just BJP, united and the largest party in the country. Our national president Nitin Nabin also has emphasised on this. We are all working for the party and the welfare of the people.

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In fact, I am glad some leaders expressed grievances. We are reaching out to them. They are our own people. Responsibilities are being given to leaders in all 117 constituencies of the state.

*Since the Akali Dal parted ways with the BJP in 2020, neither party has been electorally successful in Punjab. How do you view the speculation surrounding a BJP-SAD patch up after the Modi-Badal meeting?

I have said earlier that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India and the head of any regional party can meet him. The meeting must not be linked to an alliance.

We have clear instructions to prepare for all 117 seats and we are doing that. In the past, we could not get desired electoral results but that was just the beginning.

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While in an alliance (with the SAD), we contested only 23 Assembly and three of 13 Lok Sabha seats. Now, we have teams across 90% of Punjab, including villages and urban areas and multiple ticket aspirants in all constituencies.

Last week, in my home district of Barnala, the enthusiasm I saw (for the BJP) in rural areas was phenomenal. People now are aware of Centre’s schemes and want to avail their benefits. They know that only a BJP government (in Punjab) can help them prosper. We are going solo in 2027.

* What is your roadmap for the Assembly polls?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s March 14 ‘Badlaav’ rally in Moga signalled the start of our campaign. We are going to launch a series of programmes, including the all-important anti-drug yatra from September. Amit Shah, PM Modi, and Nitin Nabin will make more visits to the state in the near future.

We want to ensure that the NDA government’s schemes reach every household in Punjab. As of now, the indifferent behaviour of the AAP government is preventing the schemes from reaching the people.

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* Will splinter groups of the SAD such as Waris Punjab De and SAD (Punar Surjit) hurt the BJP by dividing votes?

We are telling voters to give the BJP a chance this time as they have tried the Congress, AAP and SAD. I do not think multiple parties or splinter groups will make a difference. Once people make up their minds, they will vote for the BJP.

Also, the AAP is facing anti-incumbency after it has failed on every front like law and order, and promises to employees and farmers. Its anti-drug campaign also is a farce. The Congress, on the other hand, is busy fighting factionalism.

* What is the BJP promising voters?

Once voted to power, we will bring dearness allowance (DA) for all employees on par with Centre and also clear the pending DA. It is sad that the AAP government has not been able to fulfil such a basic demand.

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We will also provide a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers on the lines of the Haryana government’s move to provide MSP on 24 crops. In fact, all schemes of the Haryana government and much more will be replicated in Punjab.

Our target is also to bring back Punjab, which is currently ranked 22nd on the list of states in investment friendliness, on the top,

We want to bring back Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s ‘Sarkar-e-Khalsa’ rule in Punjab, with a focus on communal harmony, equality and strong law and order.