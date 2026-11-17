The political temperature in Punjab is rising.

As the Assembly elections approach — scheduled to be held early next year — the potential reunion of former allies BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is back on the cards, infusing a degree of hope in both parties that are attempting to regain their foothold in the state. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, is carefully playing its cards to retain the only state where it is in power, and a faction-ridden Congress is attempting to put its house in order in time for the polls and project a united front.

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In the heart of Amritsar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dominates the visual landscape, with multiple hoardings showing him embracing elderly women, chatting with students, and engaging with farmers. Even as his party navigates the national political hurdles — amid calls for a united Opposition push against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar — Mann firmly remains the face of the AAP’s campaign despite the controversies surrounding him.

Lingering uncertainty around a formal BJP–Akali alliance and mixed signals over the AAP’s track record till now make it difficult to say which way the contest may tilt — it is early days yet — and this is true to how the Punjab electorate has voted in recent elections. In 2022, the quietness of Punjab voters had masked the scale of the AAP’s landslide win.

There is a degree of anti-incumbency against the state government amid resentment over the performance of AAP legislators, and the popularity and acceptance of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s top leadership have eroded. However, the party has tried to combat this early on by making Mann its face this time and dropping at least eight MLAs, including the agriculture minister.

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However, dropping sitting legislators to overcome anti-incumbency has sparked rebellion from those left out. While MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra have quit the party and moved to the BJP, giant slayer Charanjit Singh, who had defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi in 2022, announced that he would contest from Chamakur Sahib as an Independent.

This internal churn has the potential to disrupt Kejriwal’s election strategy of counting on Mann’s popularity, the unhappiness with the Akali leadership, and Congress infighting.

Why an alliance makes sense

Some BJP leaders said the AAP has an edge, but they appear upbeat about a possible alliance with the SAD, which had walked out of NDA in 2020 over the controversial farm laws that were subsequently withdrawn. “Sukhbir (Badal) and the SAD are not at all in the best of their times. In fact, Sukhbir is not even a shadow of what he once was. And the SAD, with several breakaway groups, rebellion against leadership has also weakened,” said a BJP leader in Punjab.

The Akal Takht’s edicts and the rise of new Panthic movements have also added to the former Deputy CM’s challenges. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), is expected to pose a major challenge to the Badals’ attempts to consolidate the Panthic votes in the Jat Sikh populated areas.

However, sections of the BJP said if the party joins hands with the SAD, their partnership could turn out to be formidable. “The BJP can emerge as a formidable force in the urban pockets, and in rural areas it can get the backing of the SAD, “ said a leader.

“The popularity of the AAP is going down. Law-and-order issues, especially the gangster menace, have upset the voters deeply. The attack on ASI Sukhchain Singh (who was shot and injured by three motorcycle-borne attackers in Ajnala) has demoralised the police. CM Mann could not do much to tackle the drug menace. These are the issues that the BJP is going to focus on,” said a BJP leader familiar with the party’s affairs in Punjab. The farming communities continue to support Prime Minister Modi, he added.

The delay in announcing the alliance is the dispute over seat sharing, it is learnt. With an improved vote share — from 9.63% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 18.56% in 2024 — the BJP is bargaining for an equal number of seats while the Akalis want to keep their big brother status in the coalition intact. According to SAD insiders, being the bigger alliance partner is important to keep the Jat Sikh votes from going to Waris Punjab De. The SAD’s tally in the 2022 elections was three and that too is down to two after one of the MLAs defected.

BJP and Congress’s challenges

In Punjab, the BJP’s challenge will be to keep its campaign moderate and not push its core Hindutva ideology because “Punjab will not accept bulldozer politics”, said a party leader. This balancing act will be complicated by simultaneous elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the party’s rhetoric has historically been much more hardline.

The Congress remains the AAP’s principal challenger in Punjab. Although the factional feud dented its image, by bringing in Sachin Pilot as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge and appointing Olympian Pargat Singh as the state Congress president, the Congress is trying to get back on track. The visibility of Congress leaders and the party’s campaign was also apparent in Amritsar and surrounding areas, whereas the presence of the BJP and the Akalis remains muted.

To a degree, the Congress will bank on the Panthic votes that had shifted from the SAD to the AAP to return to the Badal-led party. While a vigorous campaign by Channi could consolidate the Dalit votes — Scheduled Castes constitute 32% of the population in Punjab, the largest proportion of the population of any state — the party could also benefit if a leader of Captain Amarinder Singh’s political heft returns to the party fold. Sources said the party high command was “working on it”. On Monday, at a discussion in New Delhi on Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Singh, a former CM and an old family friend of the Gandhis, was seated in the front row.