scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister role

Amid the ensuing outrage, CM Mann regretted the episode and called up Dr Bahadur to apologise to him, but could not persuade him to withdraw his resignation.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
August 1, 2022 9:31:57 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Vice Chancellor of BFUHS Dr Raj Bahadur.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state unit do not seem to be on the same page over the damaged hospital mattress row that saw the resignation of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)’s Vice Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur following his “humiliation” at the hands of health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

The Jouramajra-Bahadur episode is the latest in a series of rows and setbacks – such as the popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing following the withdrawal of his security and the AAP’s humiliating bypoll loss in CM Mann’s Sangrur parliamentary constituency to Simranjit Singh Mann – that the AAP dispensation in Punjab has suffered since March this year, when it stormed to power after sweeping the state Assembly polls.

Last Friday, during an inspection of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. Jouramajra had forced Dr Bahadur to lie down on a damaged mattress at the hospital, following which the latter submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Also read |Dr Raj Bahadur: a man often in the eye of storm

Amid the ensuing outrage, CM Mann regretted the episode and called up Dr Bahadur to apologise to him, but could not persuade him to withdraw his resignation. Speaking to media persons Saturday, he said, “Such frictions keep happening at the workplace. Dr Raj Bahadur is my good friend for last many years, ever since my father suffered a spinal injury. At that time he was the principal of General Hospital, Sector 32, and PGIMER director. He is a good doctor. I feel the issue could have been handled in a better way.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

The Punjab AAP, however, took a contrary stand and went after the BFUHS V-C, even as it raked up the issue of the “abysmal state of affairs” at the GGSMCH, Faridkot.

Defending the health minister, state AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Opposition held the CM responsible for everything. “Then how come the head of the institute is not responsible for the poor state of affairs there,” he asked.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Kang charged, “The Opposition does not raise an uproar when a poor man loses his family member due to wanting health services, when scams come to fore. If the health minister under the leadership of Chief Minister goes to ground zero then they raise questions.”

Pointing to the pictures of the GGSMCH bed on which the V-C was forced to lie down by the health minster, Kang said this was the bed at the hospital’s skin department. “You can well imagine what kind of facilities the people were getting there.”

He claimed that the minister’s intention was “not to insult anyone but to help the poor get better healthcare facilities”. “We respect Dr Bahadur. I know him personally. Minister’s intent was not to humiliate him. Our mission is only to help the poor people. Just go to the ground and find out how the patients are being mistreated.”

Also read |Facing ‘greenhorn’ charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours

Even the Punjab AAP’s Twitter handle tweeted a picture of Jouramajra inspecting the grimy hospital mattress, stating “This hospital bed depicts the reality of the pathetic medical infrastructure left by Akali & Congress. Is it wrong to provide better healthcare to all citizens?”

The newly-appointed director, media relations, in the CMO, Baltej Pannu, in his Facebook post, said, “If you need treatment, then start from Faridkot and reach PGIMER, Chandigarh. And for the common man, put the ventilators in a corner at the hospital and just say that there is some technical issue. Just ask any patient in the Faridkot hospital about what happens there. The doctors should also understand that people treat them as gods on earth and they are in a noble profession. Doctors should be respected by all means because they undergo a lot of mental pressure but the patients also face it besides suffering from illnesses and yet they face harassment.”

Must read |Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: Badals

Pannu did not name Dr Bahadur in his post but he might be hinting at the latter getting admitted to the PGIMER when he contracted Covid-19. He was also referring to news reports that the ventilators in the Faridkot hospital were not used earlier during the Covid wave.

The social media accounts belonging to the AAP camp were also abuzz with messages, which flagged the pictures of the damaged hospital beds as well as the video clips of Jauramajra with the V-C, and flayed the latter.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 09:31:57 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement