In Punjab, AAP govt braces to face governance headwinds, Congress adrift, SAD totters on edge

This was a remarkable year for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, with the party sweeping the state Assembly elections winning 92 of the total 117 seats, following which Bhagwant Mann took over as the Chief Minister.

In its high-octane poll campaign, the AAP made several big-ticket populist pledges, of which its government has already fulfilled its promise to provide 300 units of free electricity to each household in the state.

Stepping into the new year, the Bhagwant Mann government now faces a formidable challenge of delivering on the party’s another key poll pledge – to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman aged 18 or above in Punjab – in the face of the state’s poor fiscal health. The Mann government has already borrowed Rs 30,000 crore in nine months of its rule and the exchequer is set to come under further pressure if this promise is fulfilled, which would involve a financial liability of Rs 12,000 crore per annum. With the roll-out of free 300-unit power, the state’s power subsidy bill alone is set to cross Rs 20,000 crore mark annually.

The governance challenges facing the AAP government include the issue of expensive sand. Nine months after coming to power, it has however not been able to formulate a proper policy in this regard, with sand being still sold for Rs 40-55 per cubic feet across the state.

After pitching for the “Delhi model” of school education and “mohalla clinics” during its poll campaign, the ruling party is now also under pressure to replicate them across Punjab. The party has set up 75 mohalla clinics on the Independence Day.

Faced with the pressing need to focus on Punjab’s overall development, the Mann dispensation seems to have been hobbled by the state’s grim fiscal situation, with its debt set to hit Rs 3 lakh crore by the end of this financial year.

On the agriculture front too, the AAP government is faced with various challenges including those relating to the diversification and prices of crops.

The AAP wrested Punjab from the Congress, which was routed in the polls ending up with just 18 seats.

The Congress continues to be in disarray as it has been struggling to work out an effective roadmap for future. The party has also not been able to put up a united front. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi has returned to the state from abroad after a hiatus of several months, but he and state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring do not see eye to eye. With former party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail by January-end, things might get trickier for the party.

Another Opposition player, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been in dire straits. After finishing with just a three-seat tally in the Assembly polls, the SAD has been relegated to the margins of state politics. In recent years, there has been an erosion in the party’s crucial “panthic” vote base. Some party leaders have also raised a question mark on Sukhbir’s leadership, who has however sought to convey a message by clinching the SGPC elections in the state.

The BJP with its two MLAs may not be a major player in state politics, but the party recently got a shot in the arm when veteran leader and ex-Congress CM Capt Amarinder Singh joined its fold.