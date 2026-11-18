Two prominent MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Dr Charanjit Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, have adopted different approaches after being denied tickets by the party for the state Assembly elections due in February 2027.

Both of them had turned out to be giant killers in the 2022 Assembly elections when they had defeated two former chief ministers from the rival parties.

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For the upcoming elections, the AAP has released two lists so far, declaring candidates for 71 of the state’s 117 seats.

Charanjit Singh

In 2022, Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, had defeated Congress heavyweight and incumbent CM, Charanjit Singh Channi, in his stronghold Chamkaur Sahib, a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat, in Ropar district.

This time, however, the AAP has replaced Singh, 65, with a fresh nominee, Jasvir Singh Garhi, the former state BSP chief, in Chamkaur Sahib.

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Upset over the AAP leadership’s move, Singh has declared that he is going to contest again from his seat on “some other party’s ticket”.

Channi was a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib (2007, 2012 and 2017) and the CM when he was trounced by Singh, who had lost to the former in 2017.

In 2022, Channi had lost from both the seats he contested. He lost his second seat, Bhadaur in Barnala district, to the AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke, who has been renominated by the party for the 2027 election.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said the AAP “backstabbed” him twice – first by denying him the ministerial berth in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet following the party’s 2022 victory, and now by denying him the ticket for the 2027 polls.

“I was with Congress from 2002 to 2014 but could never get its ticket. I joined AAP in December 2014. I am an active social worker. I have been conducting free eye surgeries for many years. The idea behind joining AAP was that if you have power, you can serve the people even better,” said Singh.

“I am feeling cheated now. After defeating the incumbent CM, you expect at least a Cabinet berth but I wasn’t made a minister. And I never expected that I will be denied even the 2027 poll ticket,” said Singh, adding that the party has not given him any reasons for denying me the ticket.

The AAP’s new candidate from Chamkaur Sahib, Garhi had lost both the 2024 Lok Sabha election (from Anandpur Sahib) and 2022 Assembly polls (from Phagwara) on the BSP ticket. After joining the AAP in January 2025, he was appointed the Punjab State SC Commission chairman by the Mann government. He stepped down from the panel’s post this August after being named the AAP’s Chamkaur Sahib in-charge.

“When Garhi was appointed the in-charge of my halqa (seat), I wrote to (AAP chief) Arvind Kejriwal for an appointment. His PA assured me I will be heard but it has been two months now and that hasn’t happened. I have a long list of development projects commissioned in my constituency in five years. And they (AAP leadership) have still not said a word if my performance had any shortcomings,” Singh said.

Gurmeet Khuddian

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, an agriculturist, pulled off a major upset in 2022, when he defeated five-time CM and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stalwart Parkash Singh Badal from his home turf Lambi in Sri Muktsar Sahib district. Late Badal had been a five-time Lambi MLA from 1997 to 2017. The Badal family’s village, Badal, falls in this rural constituency, which is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha seat from where SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is currently the lone party MP.

In 2023, CM Mann inducted Khuddian into his Cabinet and allotted him the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare portfolio. For the upcoming polls, however, the party has chosen to field his nephew Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian from Lambi, who has been working in the constituency for five years, say AAP insiders.

On his part, Gurmeet Khuddian, 64, continues to discharge his duties as a Minister, saying he will remain with the AAP. He belongs to a political family: his father Jathedar Jagdev Singh Khuddian had won from the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat in 1989 during the militancy period as a SAD (Simranjit Singh Mann) candidate. However, subsequently, his body was recovered from a canal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khuddian said that after his father’s demise, he worked with the SAD(Mann) before joining the Congress in 2003. He had been the Congress’s Muktsar district president from 2014 to 2019.

Khuddian joined the AAP in 2021 and was fielded by the party against Parkash Badal in the 2022 election on account of his farming background, grassroots connect, panthic legacy, and his long organisational experience as a Congress functionary in the belt.

“Dr Charanjit has his own views on contesting as a rebel, but I will stick to my position. I was an ordinary man, and it is due to the people’s love and AAP’s trust in me that I became a Minister. My party must be having its own reasons and plans for denying me the ticket,” Khuddian said.

“I don’t think that I was not amply rewarded for defeating Parkash Badal saab. The AAP also made me contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda but I was defeated by Harsimrat Kaur Badal. I was then a Minister. So I cannot say the AAP didn’t trust me. This time maybe they wanted to field a fresh face,” he said.

“Randhir is my nephew, who has worked with me for over 30 years. He always supported me, so now it is my responsibility to garner support for him. I have no grudge against him or AAP,” Khuddian added.