Pune: Ahead of PMC polls, aspirants across parties set eyes on lottery for reservation of seats

For the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which will have more women corporators than men after the 2022 civic polls, all parties have set their eyes on the lottery to be held on May 31 to reserve seats for the forthcoming elections of the civic body.

The state election commission has issued notification to 12 civic bodies, including PMC, to hold the lottery to decide the reservation of electoral seats without the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Thus, the exercise would include fixing reservation for the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe categories but the aspirants will set their eyes more on the lottery for reservation for women in electoral seats considering 87 seats of the total 173 are reserved for women as per the state government law to reserve 50 per cent of the total seats for women in the local bodies of the state.

A total of 173 members have to be elected to the general body of the PMC from the 58 electoral panels. The state government had recently increased the number of members to be elected to the PMC based on the population of the city and also decided to hold a three-member electoral panel system for the upcoming election. Accordingly, there will be 57 electoral panels which will elect three members each while two members will be elected from one electoral panel.

“There will be at least 29 electoral panels of the total 58 where two of the three seats would be for women. This will be decided in the lottery on May 31,” said Yashwant Mane, in-charge of the PMC’s election department.

As 23 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs in the strength of 173 seats, there will be reservation of 12 seats for SC and one seat of ST in the women quota while the remaining 74 seats would be for women willing to contest in the Open category.

On the other hand, men will be able to contest only on 11 seats reserved for SCs, one seat for STs and 74 seats for the Open category. “Women can contest on all the 173 seats while an all-women contest would be only on 87 seats. Women can contest against the men on seats unreserved for women while the men are eligible only to contest on seats not reserved for women,” said a civic officer.

Men in open category can contest only in 74 seats unreserved for women and without reservation for SCs and STs. Most of the established political families in the city are from the Open category. Thus, their first struggle will be to get tickets of any political party for their male members or manage to get it for the women members. “The reason that all eyes would be set on the lottery on May 31 is because it would decide the fate of the established political families and pave the way for them to make a strategy to bag political party tickets for at least one member of the family,” said an NCP leader.

He added, NCP has already declared that it would ensure representation for OBC in the candidate list of the party as per the previous reservation norm, he said.

PMC, PCMC polls | BJP promises 27% tickets for OBCs

The BJP, which will be fighting to retain its power in PMC, has also declared that it would give justice to the OBC community by giving candidature to the members of community. “The rivals are trying all means against us. They have ensured the delimitation of the electoral panel is in their favour. The BJP is prepared to take on the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. We are confident of defeating the rivals,” said city BJP chief Jagdish Mulick.

The five-year term comes to end on March 15 next year and the state government has appointed an administrator as the elections could not be held on time due to the pandemic.