On Pulwama attack anniversary, Digvijaya Singh sparks off fresh row with ‘blatant intelligence failure’ charge

Despite a snub from Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra over his remarks raising questions regarding the surgical strikes and the Pulwama terror attack, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh again strayed back into the row Tuesday, saying CRPF soldiers had lost their life in the Pulwama incident in Kashmir four years ago due to “blatant intelligence failure”.

Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama.

I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 14, 2023

The BJP shot back, accusing the Congress of giving “a clean chit to Pakistan” with its remarks.

Earlier, top leaders of both the parties paid homage to the paramilitary personnel killed in the 2019 attack, on its fourth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India.”

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said:”We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism.”

“We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Rahul shared a picture of his taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the site of the attack, and said: “Heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. India will always remember their supreme sacrifice.”

In a tweet, Digvijaya Singh said: “Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated.”

Soon after, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala said: “On a day when India pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama, Digvijaya Singh & INC give a clean chit to Pak, blame India! Digvijaya ji was recently questioning surgical strike! Not an individual statement but institutional approach of Congress to give cover fire to Pakistan!!”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at the Opposition for their comments at the time of the attack. “Flashback to #Pulwama Even as country grieved, remember our opposition “leaders” n what they said – never forget ! Never Forget,” he said.

In a Hindi tweet, Bhupendra Singh, a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, said: “It has been the character of Congress to do politics on the sacrifice of brave soldiers. They were talking about the conspiracy of @RSSorg on the Mumbai terror attack. In Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, he (Digvijaya) was demanding proof of surgical strike.”