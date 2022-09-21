Public representatives have become laughing stock: Dhankhar Thanks Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for abstaining from VP polls

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that public representatives have become a laughing stock owing to their conduct and expressed “gratitude” towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for abstaining from the Vice President polls and helping him in his win.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony on Tuesday, Dhankhar said that it was an emotional moment for him to be addressing the Rajasthan Assembly and that it was his life’s “ultimate satisfaction” that he is on the same spot which was once occupied by former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Turning to conduct of public representatives, he said that as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and as a former MP, he has reached a stage where he has to speak his dil ki baat (heart to heart). He said that the Parliament and the Legislature are the key to a jeevant (lively) and healthy democracy; “It is nectar for societal growth. Democracy cannot survive without it,” and that these are the “temples of democracy.”

“Human life is incomplete without discipline. Indiscipline can weaken institutions and discipline is of immense importance in Parliament and the Assemblies…The situation today is very serious and worrisome. There is a big challenge before the Parliament and the Assemblies…” he said.

Dhankhar said that the inappropriate conduct of public representatives “is a cause for worry, and it has crossed all limits. Koi kasar baaki nahi rahi hai. Fail to understand why public representatives conduct themselves in such a manner while keeping forth their views in the Parliament and the Assemblies. They have become a laughing stock before the people.”

“What can be a more brutal blow and dardnaak kutharaghaat (painful attack) on the democratic set up and values. Time has come for widespread contemplation at all levels on this serious situation. This fall needs to be controlled. It is in everybody’s interest, including the country and the society,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to flourish democracy, not to demolish it. But what we witness is the exact opposite. It is a weird and frightening scene when the issues which should be discussed in the Parliament and the Assemblies, have come on the roads. If the Parliament and the Assemblies do not fulfil their duties, the work they have to do will be done on the streets,” the VP said.

He said that he has met over 100 MPs who are “very talented” and are “achievers” but “it is hard to believe when they gather together (and conduct themselves inappropriately); this disease is so frightening, Covid is small before it.”

“Water is above us, we are at the terminal stage. Our democracy is hanging on the cliff on account of the actions of those who should be saviours of democracy. The political parties need to come together on a common platform on this issue. There is a need to show the perspective of consensus,” he said.

Earlier, in a lighter vein, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the relationship between Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a topic of discussion across the country for as long as Dhankhar was the West Bengal Governor.

“I think there was barely any day in three years when (Governor) Dhankhar saheb and Mamata Banerjee were not discussed. Aur uske baad mein kaunsa jaadu aapne kiya (Then what magic did you do afterwards), that when you became the Vice Presidential candidate, the same Mamata Banerjee remained absent from VP polls to indirectly make you win. What is the secret, tell us. I haven’t been able to understand this secret; what magic did you do on a tough lady like Mamata Banerjee – I am the magician – but how did you do magic? So is there a bigger magician in Hindustan than me? I want to understand this from you. The entire country was surprised when Mamata Banerjee said she would remain absent,” Gehlot said, leaving the members in splits.

Responding to Gehlot’s question, Dhankhar said, “I told her I am not your Governor anymore. Keep your hand on your heart and think, did I ever do anything against the limits of law or the Constitution? Did I ever, under any circumstance – irrespective of what they had said – say a single word deriding their dignity? Whatever I did, I did as an open book, and in writing.”

Dhankhar also said he has had close personal and family relations with former CM Vasundhara Raje, and joked that he sought help from Raje to deal with Mamata by asking for a “magic spell”.

On All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) members abstaining from VP polls, he said, “Through this House, for the first time, I express my gratitude towards her (Mamata Banerjee) for her step.”