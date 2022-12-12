Amid protests by Muslim outfits, Kerala backtracks on plan to introduce gender-neutral uniforms, change school timings

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Monday told the Assembly that the Government has not taken any decision on introducing gender-neutral uniforms for students and changing school timings in the state.

The CPI(M)-led Government’s U-turn on gender-neutral uniforms and other reforms in the education sector comes in the wake of protests from various Muslim outfits, which have said such moves are an attack on Islam. Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had also vehemently opposed the move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools. Another reform suggested by a school curriculum revision committee was to do away with separate seats for boys and girls in schools as part of bringing in gender neutrality.

Replying to a submission moved by IUML legislator M Shamsudheen, CPI(M) leader Sivankutty said the Government has not taken any decision on introducing gender-neutral uniforms in schools and other reforms, including change in school timings and converting all schools into mixed ones, as suggested by an expert panel.

“The Government would take a final decision only after considering the opinions of all sections. At present, respective school PTAs can take a decision on uniforms. There is a proposal before the government to change school timings. But no decision has been taken,” he said.

The IUML legislator had raised the issue in the Kerala Assembly pointing out that the proposed reforms in schools were aimed at promoting the denial of religion.

However, months ago when the IUML opposed the education department’s plan to introduce trousers and shirts for both girls and boys, the education minister had attacked the Congress ally. Referring to the IUML’s opposition, Minister Sivankutty had said then, “The IUML approach towards the issue is outdated and belongs to the 16th century. Times have changed. The education department will go ahead with its programmes for creating gender justice, gender equality and gender awareness.”

Since then, the CPI(M) has been trying to get closer to the IUML. On Saturday, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan said the IUML is not communal but a party with a progressive outlook and a democratic one working among minorities.