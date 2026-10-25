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A season of protests has shaken up Indian politics. What comes next?

The protests have given the Opposition a fresh opening, but differences over goals and strategy may complicate the effort to sustain a common movement.

CJP protest in Delhi, Delhi Police detentions, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Mamata Banerjee detained, Dhruv Rathee detained, Abhijeet Dipke detention, Gyanesh Kumar resignation demand, Opposition leaders detained in Delhi, SIR voter-roll irregularities, Yogendra Yadav detained, Prashant Bhushan detained, Delhi security restrictions, Arvind Kejriwal protest reaction, Jantar Mantar CJP protest, Delhi protest, CJP's Abhijit Dipke, Abhijit Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party, SIR protests, Gyanesh Kumar CEC resignation, Cockroach Janta Party CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi INDIA bloc protest, Special Intensive Revision SIR voter rolls, Section 163 BNSS Delhi restrictions, New Delhi Nizamuddin station closure, Jantar Mantar protest permit, Election Commission voter deletion controversy, Jantar Mantar protest CJP INDIA bloc, CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation, Delhi Metro stations shut October 10, New Delhi railway station closed, Section 163 BNSS Delhi, Special Intensive Revision voter listJantar Mantar 1.0 brought into the open the dissatisfaction simmering under the surface over the NEET paper leaks and a compromised examination system and it led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. (File)
Written by: Neerja Chowdhury
6 min readOct 25, 2026 06:57 AM IST First published on: Oct 25, 2026 at 06:56 AM IST

The “P” word has shaped politics this year, with street protests by the youth giving new heart to the Opposition as they managed to dent the BJP’s invincible image.

It is now clear that protests will not take place at Jantar Mantar unless the court strikes down the government’s decision to denotify it as a protest site. But given the unpredictability of what Gen Z can do, protests can always take place in different ways. A “har gali” Jantar Mantar (every gully is a Jantar Mantar) took place Friday in different cities.

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