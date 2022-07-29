With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

“With sugar or without?”

The suspended MPs protesting at the Parliament lawn for the second straight day have kept themselves going through the little things — gossip, jokes and, of course, discussions over endless cups of tea.

And among those trying to keep spirits up is Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Dola Sen, a veteran of many a street battle who knows the role of a hot cuppa in keeping a dharna going. She has been on hand with multiple flasks of steaming tea, offering a wide choice to her colleagues.

“Keu chini khay, keu khai na, karor abar laal cha e chai (Some take tea with sugar, many don’t. Some prefer black tea),” said Sen, one of the 23 MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule sent “gajar ka halwa”, paneer came from the kitchen of Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva brought along idlis, while Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislators provided vegetable sandwiches.

Taking turns, the suspended MPs spent day one in front of the Gandhi statue, while on Thursday rains forced them to park themselves at the portico of the Parliament building. The Gandhi statue was the preferred spot for the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who were on a dharna for the entire Winter session after getting suspended on day one.

“Since I don’t have family obligations, I am the only woman MP to spend the entire night. Many come over early in the morning. For instance, our party MP Mausam Benazir Noor, who has a small kid to look after, comes over by 6 am,” said Sen.

Anticipating rains, some MPs requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — in a handwritten letter — to arrange a tent for them, which did not materialise.

“It is not like we enjoy carrying out these protests, spending nights in the open. But the government has not left us with any option. How else do we raise issues that matter in the temple of democracy? The moot question is if not in Parliament, then where?” asked Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjay Singh, who was suspended on Wednesday. He became the 20th Upper House member to be shown the exit door for the rest of the week.

During the day, Singh’s colleague in the Upper House, ND Gupta, got sweets for the suspended members from the famed Bengali Market. Also, AAP’s Sushil Gupta, who along with Sandeep Pathak and independent legislator Ajit Kumar Bhuyan took the number of suspended MPs to 23 on Thursday, took care of breakfast on day one.

Said Sen, “See, let’s not be under the impression that we are having a picnic here.” And there is a good reason behind her clarification. On Thursday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the MPs had “tandoori chicken” in front of the Gandhi statue, a charge they vehemently deny.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: 27 MPs suspended for unruly behaviour as Oppn continues protests in both Houses

“Having non-veg food before the statue of the Mahatma is out of the question. By forcing us out of the House, they have increased the bond between us. The government seems to have realised this,” said the TMC MP.

There are other signs of a deepening divide. Unlike September 2020, when Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh offered tea to a batch of suspended protesting MPs, no attempt has been made this time to reach across the aisle.

“Much of the evening is spent swatting mosquitoes. Back then, even table fans were provided. This time, not even a mosquito repellant has been offered. Ruling party MPs also avoid interactions with us or even walking past the area,” said an MP.

But leaders from other Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have dropped by. A group of Congress MPs, including Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, joined the suspended MPs in solidarity on Wednesday night. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and the SP’s Ramgopal Yadav also spent time with the MPs.