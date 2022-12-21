Probe agencies to party squabble: For KCR, national ambition not on top of mind right now

With the Election Commission (EC) approving the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on December 8, founder and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, may have been hoping to direct his focus on taking his party national.

But a series of events in the state forced him to go into a firefighting mode instead of strategising further on how he can expand his party.

The obstacles came one after the other starting December 2, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice to his daughter and MLC K Kavitha under Section 160 of CrPC for her role in the withdrawn Delhi liquor policy. She was asked to appear before the agency on December 6.

While the notice was anticipated, the news was still a setback for KCR’s national ambitions. On December 5, Kavitha informed the CBI that she would not be able to meet the central agency’s officials on December 6 as it was originally scheduled and suggested alternative dates. Her statement was finally recorded on December 11.

The party received clearance from the EC on December 8. The CM went on to inaugurate the BRS office in New Delhi on December 14, days after Kavitha’s statements were recorded by the investigating agency.

Fresh trouble arose a day after the inauguration. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned BRS Tandur MLA P Rohith Reddy, a complainant in the case of an alleged attempt by the BJP to bribe four BRS MLAs to join the saffron camp. He was asked to appear before the agency to give a statement on December 19.

Talking to the media at the time, Reddy said the ED asked to bring his bank records and that of his family, and submit details about his business ventures. Reddy had initially said that “he had nothing to fear from the ED”, even announcing that he would cooperate with the agency. But on Monday, the day of the ED appearance, he wrote a letter to the agency seeking more time to prepare. He then rushed to meet KCR.

The ED, however, replied to Rohith’s letter within an hour and refused his request. He went to the ED office at 3 pm and was questioned for five hours. He was also told to appear on Tuesday.

Just as the CM was monitoring this situation, reports emerged of five BRS MLAs holding a protest meeting against Labour Minister C Malla Reddy.

The five MLAs – Mynampally Hanumanthu Rao (Malkajgiri); K P Vivekanand (Qutubullapur); M Krishna Rao (Kukatpally); a B Sushas Reddy (Uppal); and A Gandhi (Serilingampalli) – represent Assembly constituencies that come under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

The MLAs were upset with Malla Reddy, who is also the district in-charge of Malkajgiri-Medchal, for allegedly allotting district-level party positions to his own loyalists. The CM had to dispatch his son and senior minister K T Rama Rao to control potential damage.

“Our grouse is not against the BRS leadership, We want to make it clear that our complaint is against the minister. He is not allocating any nominated positions in the district to our men. The Medchal market committee positions have been filled with his followers. Even the district library committee chairperson post which was supposed to be allocated to us has been given by the minister to his own man,’’ an MLA told The Indian Express.

Refuting the allegations, Malla Reddy said, “I think there is some misunderstanding. If they had any issues, they should have discussed it with me instead of holding such a meeting. And informing the media, which has sent wrong signals. I am prepared to meet them and sort it out.”

The BRS leadership is also learnt to have spoken to the MLAs, assuring them that their concerns will be addressed.