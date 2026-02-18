Priyanka Gandhi puts in place ‘new system’ to pick Congress candidates for Assam polls

As Assembly elections in Assam draw near, Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is heading the screening committee for party candidates in the state, will be travelling to Guwahati Thursday for meetings over two days with Congress leaders and the screening panel.

Vadra has put in place a “new system” where committee members are required to travel extensively in the state to get feedback on probable candidates. The committee members are MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood, and senior leader Sirivella Prasad. They are tasked with shortlisting candidates and steering internal consultations ahead of polls.

A source in the Congress told The Indian Express that Vadra’s “new system” for the screening committee which is an experiment and is likely to be treated like a “pilot project” to be emulated in other state elections.