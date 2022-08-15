The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women, pride in Indian roots

As India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed his political argument on two pillars — spelling out a five-point “pran” (commitment/resolve) for the future and how the twin challenges of “corruption” and “dynasty politics and nepotism” confront the nation.

The Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech focused on the big picture, and not the micro as in the past. It was devoid of any announcements on any social sector schemes. Modi largely dwelt on the ideas for the future as he spelt out the vision for the next 25 years and painted the big picture.

The Prime Minister, who has taken up issues of importance in the past earlier — cleanliness in 2014 and getting rid of the “chalta hai” attitude in 2017 — struck a chord with women as he emphasised the “dignity” of women. “It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women,” he said, appealing to people to watch how and what they say to the women.

This was an important intervention, as he used his political capital to push the message of respecting women who are part of an ever-growing and decisive — and, at times, independent of the menfolk — constituency of voters.

Five commitments

Modi in his speech gave a broad direction for the next quarter of a century. He described the “Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal” — the five commitments for the next 25 years.

And, then the PM laid out the first Pran (commitment) — the “goal of developed India by 2047”. This was an important target setting for people who, as he said in his speech, are part of an “aspirational society”. He stoked the ambition of Indians by firmly placing this target in front of them. At one point, he said that those who are 25 years now will be 50 when the country turns 100. And he knows his constituency: the youth. India’s median age this year is 28 years.

The second pran is to “remove any trace of colonial mindset” — a euphemism of sorts for his push towards the dictum “Indians don’t need any certificates from the world”. This comes from recent experiences where statements are sometimes made by foreign governments, UN bodies, international surveys, and even foreign rating agencies.

The third pran is “to take pride in our roots” — again a reminder to people about their nationalistic pride, a calling card of sorts for the current dispensation. And the 75th anniversary is an apt moment to reawaken that consciousness. The BJP has been seeking to push this for the last eight years — from Yoga to Ayurveda, and that has been one of the larger goals for the government.

The fourth pran underlined by Modi was “unity”. Here, he talked about workers and women, and brought in the issue of women’s dignity, and the coarseness of language against women in public discourse. This is expected to touch a deep chord with women in society.

And the fifth pran, as the PM has underlined earlier, is the sense of duty and responsibility of citizens. He sought to frame this argument by saying that while the government will try to bring in facilities and amenities for the people of the country, it is the duty of the people and the citizenry to save and conserve resources that are finite.

The speech, which lasted for 81 minutes was not among the longest. In 2016, he had spoken for 96 minutes and in 2014, it was 86 minutes.

Twin challenges

Besides the five commitments, he marked out the two challenges that were aimed at the political opposition.

By naming corruption in his speech, he clearly targeted the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). At one point, he said that while some people did not have money, some were finding it difficult to hide their money — a clear reference to the visuals of wads of currency notes that were recently recovered from the premises of former TMC leader Partha Chaterjee’s aide.

And, while talking about corruption, Modi spoke of the need to hate the corrupt and view them with contempt — a new framing in the fight against corruption. With the shadow of corruption on leaders of parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party, which had the crusade against corruption as its main political plank, and the Congress, the PM turned up the heat by naming the issue of corruption as one of the two major challenges.

The second major challenge confronting the nation, according to Modi, is that of “dynasty” and “nepotism”. While he said that “pariwarwad” and “bhai-bhatijawad” was not just limited to the political arena, and that other institutions and sectors were also plagued by this problem, the political opposition was clearly his target.

This is not a new theme and the PM has talked about it many times in the past, most recently at the three-day BJP national executive meeting in early July. But identifying it as the major challenge on the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence has larger political overtones.

This also means that Modi, on Monday, launched the political campaign for 2024 on these twin challenges of “corruption” and “nepotism” — something that he is familiar with, has used in the run-up to the 2014 general elections, and knows that it still has resonance among the electorate.

The speech in 2022, however, was shorn of new announcements and initiatives unlike in the past. In 2014, Modi announced seven initiatives — Jan Dhan Yojana, Skill India, Make in India, Digital India, Swachchh Bharat, Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, and the abolition of the Planning Commission that paved the way for NITI Aayog. In 2015, in his second speech, he announced fewer schemes — Start-Up India, Stand-Up India, and the electrification of 18,000 villages within 1,000 days, among others.

But, Monday’s speech clearly showed that he was not in a mood to make any new announcements, with the economy recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic. The focus rather was on consolidating on the basis of schemes of the past. And, there, he talked about competition between states, saying they should move from “cooperative federalism” to “cooperative competitive federalism” in the future. This was a way to signal states to perform and provide for the people.