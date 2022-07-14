Price rise, Agnipath, hate speech, agencies ‘misuse’ among Congress issues against govt in Parliament

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on July 18, the principal Opposition Congress’s president Sonia Gandhi Thursday held a meeting of the party’s Parliament strategy group to identify the issues to be raised during the session to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The booklet issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat recently, listing unparliamentary words for both the Houses, is likely to add sting to the Opposition’s attack on the government during the upcoming session.

The second half of Parliament’s Budget Session, which commenced in March following the outcome of the Assembly elections in five states, had not seen any coordination between the Opposition parties, which had fought against each other in some of these states. But this time the Congress has decided to reach out to other Opposition parties to ensure floor coordination between them.

The hour-long meeting at Gandhi’s residence decided that during the Monsoon Session the Congress will raise in Parliament a slew of issues including inflation and fuel price rise, the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment of soldiers in the three services, ballooning unemployment, attack on the federal structure, economic situation and the steady downslide of the rupee against the US dollar, hate speeches and atrocities against minorities, misuse of investigative agencies like the CBI and the ED, and the continuing border standoff with China. The party will also raise the issue of what it called the “dilution” of the forest conservation rules.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said the Congress will seek discussions under various rules on all these issues. He said the floor leaders of the Opposition parties will meet on Sunday, a day ahead of the session, to discuss their joint strategy for it. The Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the government was yet to unveil the Bills that it plans to introduce and take up during the session.

The Congress made it clear that it will oppose the government’s attempts to amend the Banking Regulation Act. There are reports that the government is seeking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks, which will enable private equity firms to pick up stakes in such banks on the block for privatisation.

Chowdhury said the Congress wants Parliament to function smoothly but said the government should allow the Opposition to raise in the House the issues being faced by the people.

The inclusion of a number of new entries in the list of unparliamentary words has enraged the Congress and other Opposition parties. Sources said the parties will convey their concern to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“It is an attempt to strangulate democracy. We were witness to similar tactics in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister. I was then the Leader of the Opposition in the state,” Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said, addressing a press conference with Kharge, Chowdhury and Congress general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh.

Kharge said the government should have called a meeting and consulted the Opposition before expanding the list of unparliamentary words. “We will raise it. We will keep on saying those words. Let them keep expunging it. Let’s see,” he said. “We will keep saying what we have been saying,” Ramesh added.

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, who has backed the Agnipath scheme, attended the strategy meeting along with other parliamentary managers of the party.

Among other issues likely to be raised by the Opposition parties in the two Houses during the Monsoon Session are included the “demolition of homes due to protests” in some parts of the country, riots and police firings, attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir, safety of RTI activists, status of Census 2021 and details of cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act