Presidential polls: The 10%

A report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms, a poll reform advocacy group, on Wednesday noted that out of the 4,759 MPs and MLAs who will form the electoral college for the election, only 477 are women. That accounts for 10 per cent.

Amongst the 10,74,364 votes that will be cast, 1,30,304 (13 per cent) are of women legislators.

A total of 81 women legislators in the Lok Sabha will cast 56,700 votes, among the 3,79,400 overall votes, amounting to 15 per cent. The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, will have 31 women MPs cast a total of 21,700 votes out of a total of 1,58,200 votes, coming to 14 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh is at the top of the state legislative assemblies with the highest women’s vote share, but that stands at 9,776 votes among the 83,824 in the state (11 per cent of the total share). There are 47 in the 403 MLAs.

With 41 women MLAs out of 294, West Bengal comes next with 6,191 votes (13 per cent). The total number of votes from the state are 44,394.

Bihar has 26 women MLAs out of 241. They have 4,498 votes among the 41,693 votes, which comes to 10 per cent.

The report also cited NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s 2014 affidavit during assembly polls, which said that she had assets over Rs 2 crore and liabilities at Rs 14 lakh.

It also quoted the 2009 Lok Sabha affidavit filed by the Opposition’s joint presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to say that he has assets worth over Rs 3 crore and zero liabilities.

Referring to the same affidavits, the statement said that Murmu had three criminal cases and Sinha had one, all of which were non serious in nature.

(With inputs from PTI)