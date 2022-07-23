scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Presidential polls: At least 11 Cong MLAs cross-voted in MP

Murmu's victory assumes greater significance in MP which has the highest tribal population in the country and has 47 reserved Schedule Tribe seats. Of these 47 seats, Congress had won 31 ST seats while 16 went to the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
Updated: July 23, 2022 9:24:43 am
Droupadi Murmur's victory in Madhya Pradesh came despite Congress having 96 MLAs in the House of 230. (PTI)

There is disquiet within Madhya Pradesh Congress after NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupdi Murmu polled 146 votes from the state Assembly against the Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha who managed only 79 votes. This comes despite the Congress having 96 MLAs in the House of 230.

But with five votes being declared invalid, of the 225 remaining votes, Murmu secured 146, effectively meaning at least 19 MLAs cross-voted, including 11 from the Congress.

Must Read |Explained: 5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

The ruling BJP has 127 MLAs, Congress has 96, while two belong to Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), one to SP and four are Independents. Recently, one BSP, one SP and another Independent candidate had defected to the BJP, taking the party’s strength to 130 and had likely voted for Murmu.

Among the Congress’ 96 MLAs, Sachin Birla — the party’s sitting MLA from Barwaha in Khargone — had defected to the BJP ahead of the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypolls with his disqualification plea pending, leaving Congress’ effective strength at 95.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers
Explained: Why Goa has tightened the law on changing one’s name or ...Premium
Explained: Why Goa has tightened the law on changing one’s name or ...

After the Presidential results, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “…several MLAs apart from those with BJP have listened to their inner voice and voted for Murmuji. I would like to extend my thanks to all the MLA who were not with the BJP and yet voted for her.”

Also Read |Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity

Murmu’s victory assumes greater significance in MP which has the highest tribal population in the country and has 47 reserved Schedule Tribe seats. Of these 47 seats, Congress had won 31 ST seats while 16 went to the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the presidential elections, state Congress president Kamal Nath had alleged that the party’s tribal MLAs were being offered money by the BJP to cross vote. “We will get the entire issue investigated and once those who have cross voted are zeroed down, action will be taken against them,” Nath said after the election result.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed

Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: Expert
Translocation in Aug

Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: Expert

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
Opinion

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
A date with history

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?

Rs 20 crore seized as ED raids houses of Bengal ministers, others
SSC job 'scam'

Rs 20 crore seized as ED raids houses of Bengal ministers, others

Why YSRCP is extra attentive in Lok Sabha this session
Delhi Confidential

Why YSRCP is extra attentive in Lok Sabha this session

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, alleges case not being probed well

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, alleges case not being probed well

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname
Express Explained

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname

Premium
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
At the box office

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'
Interview

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement